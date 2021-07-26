Awards HQ July 26: No Governors Balls; How the Emmys Mostly Got This Year Right; ‘Ted Lasso’ Podcast; TV Academy’s First In-Person Event

More to come, as prep continues for what should be a wild Emmys Phase 2. Now, let’s get going!

Last week we broke the news that the Emmy Governors Balls won’t be back just yet (a decision that especially makes sense in this current environment) and the dates for the Creative Arts Emmys.

By the way, the Television Academy took its first step to normalcy this past weekend, holding the L.A. Area Emmy Awards in-person, outside in front of its North Hollywood headquarters. I watched over livestream, and it was a lovely setting and a hopeful sign of the return to more events like this.

Whether this continues to become a bigger issue may be cause for concern inside the Television Academy, as it’s unclear now whether an indoor Emmy ceremony will make sense, or be possible, in September. But hopefully the COVID spike will have subsided by then.

Of course, we’re all also distracted at the moment by the rise in COVID-19 cases, particularly in areas where vaccination rates are low. Sigh.

Part of that may be tradition: We’re in the midst of the Tokyo Olympics, and even though interest in the Games appears to be down, it’s still a draw — and programmers are smart not to try to premiere anything too big while the Olympics makes its noise.

As July ends (once again, how is time moving so fast?), we’re in a bit of a lull in the Emmy race. It’s still three weeks until voting begins — which gives everyone time to catch up on shows they missed, or rewatch the things they loved. Hell, we’re in such a lull right now that there isn’t even much in the way of new programming premiering this week.

