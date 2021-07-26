×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Celebrate LeVar Burton’s ‘Jeopardy’ Hosting Gig With These Trivia Games and Merch

Awards HQ July 26: No Governors Balls; How the Emmys Mostly Got This Year Right; ‘Ted Lasso’ Podcast; TV Academy’s First In-Person Event

Emmys Emmy Statue Placeholder
Dan Doperalski for Variety

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad