Awards HQ July 19: Amazon Studios Head Jennifer Salke; ‘Ted Lasso’ Premiere; Emmy Telecast Plans; Why HBO and HBO Max Tallies Were Merged; More!

And speaking of real talk. Events are returning, and it’s been exciting to see people in person again (well, at least the folks who have smartly been vaccinated!). But nonetheless, I’ve gone to two industry events in the past week, and both times quite a few people stuck out their hand for a shake (and I sheepishly did so, not wanting to be a jerk) as if we haven’t just been through 18 months of a pandemic. I don’t know, folks, but I’m thinking we should all rethink the shakes and the hugs. Howie Mandel had it right: Fist bumps may be the way to go. Think about it, and don’t be offended if I lift an elbow rather than extend my hand back when you see me.

Meanwhile, during the break we got a lot more information on how this year’s Emmys will be handled, including a limited in-person event with host Cedric the Entertainer. More on that below.

Were there disappointments this year? Of course. I’m still stunned by the snubs for “Small Axe” and “The Good Lord Bird,” among others.

Am I being a bit Pollyanna? Perhaps. But this is the Emmys, we’re celebrating TV, and I’m going to get excited. There are some fun, popular shows on this year’s nominations list that audiences can get behind and root for, and this is exactly what the TV Academy needs in getting viewers invested in the competition.

Real talk, I think this is a really fun year with some great contenders — and a real race to boot, including a limited series category where you could make an argument for any of the five contenders on how they might win. We could have some exciting moments on the Sept. 19 telecast.

And we’re back! The 73rd Emmys nominations were announced on July 13, and almost a week later, we’ve all had time to dissect the news. Some of us have dissected them quite a bit, and you can read some of those hot takes below (or, if you prefer to listen, I hope you’ve caught the latest episode of our Variety Awards Circuit Podcast)!

Greetings from Variety Awards Headquarters! Today is July 19, 2021 , which means it’s 31 days until final-round voting starts on Aug. 19; 42 days until final voting ends on Aug. 30; and 62 days until the Primetime Emmys telecast on Sept. 19.