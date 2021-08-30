Awards HQ Aug. 30: Emmy Viewing Party News, GLAAD Exec on ‘Pose’ Nominations, Cedric the Entertainer Exclusive, ‘Ted Lasso’ Backlash?

Meanwhile, have you voted? Yes, hopefully you’ve either already sent in your Emmy ballots or are about to. But I’m also talking about this ridiculous California recall election. We’re doing better here in California than much of the country — let’s not screw that up and invite more chaos to our state by allowing an anti-vax crusader, someone who’s accused of domestic abuse by an ex-fiancé, suddenly become governor despite getting a tiny fraction of the vote. I’m just saying.

We’re still waiting on news about whether masks will be required in the tent, but it seems possible — and always a good idea to carry yours anyway!

Meanwhile, for those attending the Creative Arts ceremonies on Sept. 11 or Sept. 12, or the Primetime event on Sept. 19, obviously you need proof of vaccination, but there are also very short windows to get your COVID PCR test done, and then the results in and loaded. From the TV Academy, here are those dates:

The TV Academy will hold a lottery to determine who will get to attend; the invite requests cocktail attire, and of course will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry.

The event will include arrivals and cocktails, starting at 4 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner as attendees watch the telecast from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It’s almost like a Governors Ball Lite.

As we wrote last week, there has been a bit of a stir among nominees who won’t be able to attend the actual Emmys in the tent on the L.A. Live events deck, due to the limit of four attendees per group nomination. But now we’re learning there will be a second spot for TV Academy members to join in the festivities, in person: The Television Academy is throwing its first-ever viewing party for the 73rd Emmys, on the Great Lawn at the Jonathan Club, also in Downtown Los Angeles.

If it feels like the Emmys are coming fast and you’re still not quite sure what to expect, well, you’re not alone. Things are changing constantly as the impact of the COVID-19 delta variant, and the resistance of too many people from getting vaccinated, has kept things fluid.

First off, a quick note sharing our concerns and thoughts to everyone impacted by Hurricane Ida, and that you and yours are safe.

Greetings from Variety Awards Headquarters! Today is Aug. 30, 2021 , which means final voting ends TODAY; and it’s now just 20 days until the Primetime Emmys telecast on Sept. 19.

On hand as well: Mary Mouser , who plays Samantha LaRusso — Daniel’s daughter — on “Cobra Kai.”

We visited the Studio City stop last Friday afternoon, and the crowd was out in force. Fitting, of course, given “Cobra Kai’s” San Fernando Valley setting.

Like we mentioned in a recent newsletter, despite the ongoing unusual nature of FYC events during a pandemic, there still was a way this year to be well-fed. And Sony Pictures TV definitely delivered, partnering with the Shake Shack truck to offer up free burgers, fries, drinks and t-shirts in honor of their Emmy-nominated Netflix series “Cobra Kai.”

Yang is now nominated in the outstanding supporting comedy actor category, where he’s up against notables including his ‘SNL’ co-star, Kenan Thompson. We spoke to Yang about his standout moments of the year, such as that Weekend Update bit, and what it was like working on “SNL” in such an unusual year.

And yet, Yang stood out for his portrayals of everything from Fran Lebowitz to the iceberg that struck the Titanic. And he earned high marks for his bit on Weekend Update discussing the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.

Also in this episode: Bowen Yang first joined the writing staff of “Saturday Night Live” in 2018, and was promoted to on-air for the show’s 45th season in 2019, becoming one of the first Asian American and openly gay cast members in the show’s history. Later that season, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the show went remote. And this past season, even though it returned to Studio 8H, it was with a limited audience and with plenty of safety protocols.

Winslet joined Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast for a conversation about “Mare of Easttown,” Cheez Whiz, and a lot more. Listen below!

For six weeks, viewers tuned in to follow Winslet’s Mare as she worked to solve the murder and the disappearance of a local teenage girl. By the series finale, 3 million people tuned in to learn who committed the murder — but only after a series of twists that led to a satisfying conclusion.

In HBO’s Emmy-nominated limited series “Mare of Easttown,” Winslet plays a no-nonsense police detective who eats the liquid spray cheese right from the can. And yes, the British actress confesses she “actually likes Cheez Whiz… I must have gone through about three and a half cans.”

Emmy nominated actress Kate Winslet admits that she has spent the past year eating far too much Cheez Whiz.

Show Mate : Before I answer, I want to declare my love and admiration for the American sitcom. The only truly American art form other than jazz (if I may paraphrase author Paul Beatty ). If it wasn’t for “Seinfeld” and “Martin” and “Frasier” and “Cheers” and “The Simpsons” I wouldn’t have gotten into the business. And “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” works every time like Colt45. But my answer has to be another British comedy. “Peep Show.” It’s the greatest romantic comedy I’ve seen on television. Getting inside Mark and Jez’s heads allows for a level of intimacy that no other show can equal. And in two people we get all of life’s hopes and anxieties and miseries and frustrations. I could watch it over and over again. And have.

Deep Cut : The other day I had occasion to watch “Garth Marenghi’s Darkeplace” for the first time in ages and it blew my mind all over again. Its pace and premise is insane, but it works. I don’t think people appreciate the degree of difficulty that comes when you’re spoofing a genre. It’s so easy to lose steam. And it’s going 100 miles per hour in a way that makes you think you’d have to turn away after ten minutes. But the whole thing works. There were a ton of early 2000 UK comedies that I loved — “The Thick of It,” “The Office,” “Spaced” — pleasantly surprised to see how well this one holds up.

Guilty TV Pleasure : I don’t know if it’s a guilty pleasure, per se, but I watch a lot of music videos. Particularly ones from the 80s when MTV was in its first incarnation. Videos like Sade’s “Sweetest Taboo” and “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by Eurythmics were so visually rich they felt like movies. And there were great directors working in the medium at the time, like David Fincher (and my personal favorite) John Sayles . Plus they’re just fun and easy and remind me why I love the moving image.

We asked Courtney Lilly , showrunner and executive producer of ABC’s Emmy nominated “Black-ish” to share his TV guilty TV pleasure (Can be of all time, or currently. Cheesy reality show? Campy sitcom? Obscure public access show? Anything applies!); his “deep cut” (the show he recommends that isn’t as well known, past or present); and “show mate” (the show that, if you were stuck on a desert island with only one DVD, you’d choose to be the most important/most influential/best TV show in your life). Here are his answers:

The comedian knows hosting the Emmys is a bit of a thankless job, and that the online critiques “start as soon as they announce it. Everybody’s got an opinion.” His pal Steve Harvey did offer some advice, like, “Look for moments to spread the joy.”

Cedric says he’s working with his Emmy writers and producers Reggie Hudlin and Done+Dusted about pretaped pieces, including a big open. He’s also eager to be a part of as much of the show as possible, and not be one of those awards hosts who disappears for long periods of time. “I don’t want to be the maître d’ walking you in and sitting you, just being a traffic cop,” he says.

“Luckily for us, we’ve been through these kinds of changes in this past year,” Cedric says. “It’s always this kind of moving meter of what’s going to happen. I’m very excited that there will be some degree of an audience there, still be some celebs in the room. The virtual aspect of last year, even though I thought they did a great job, that probably wouldn’t have been as appealing to me. I’m excited with having some people there. And hopefully, that remains to be true all the way through, until the day.”

I met up with Cedric recently in Westlake Village, Calif., where he was holding his eighth annual celebrity golf tournament to benefit the Boys & Girls Club, among other charities. That event took place after a year off, but the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant is once again forcing everyone to prepare for contingency plans — such as the decision to move the Emmys outdoors in an air conditioned tent on the L.A. Live event deck.

It all culminates Emmy weekend with a Cedric the Entertainer triple play on CBS: “#AtHome Videos” airs on Fridays, followed by the Emmys on Sept. 19, and then “The Neighborhood” Season 4 kicking off the new TV season the next night. “It’s ‘All-Ced TV,’” he jokes.

The “#AtHome Videos” specials later turned into a regular series, giving Cedric, who also stars on CBS’ sitcom “The Neighborhood,” double duty at the Eye. That’s not all: Cedric had hosted CBS’ 2019 special “Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration,” and was busy pitching the network on other music-themed shows. With Cedric already popping up all over the CBS lineup, tapping him to host this year’s Emmys wound up being an easy choice.

When the world shut down in spring 2020, production ground to a halt and comedy clubs closed their doors, Cedric the Entertainer was still working. CBS needed programming to fill its schedule and turned to the comedian to host “The Greatest #AtHome Videos,” a series of specials spotlighting social media videos of people amusing themselves in lockdown.

Cedric was available to speak to press, so I drove out to Westlake Village that Sunday afternoon to get the first chat with the comedian (and star of CBS’ “The Neighborhood”) about his gig as this year’s Emmy host. Here’s an excerpt from my most recent Awards Circuit column:

A few weeks ago I got a media alert for Cedric The Entertainer ‘s 8th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic, which kicked off with a reception at Bogie’s Bar Westlake Village on Sunday, August 15, followed by the golf tourney the next day at the Spanish Hills Country Club in Camarillo. The event benefited the Boys & Girls Club of Camarillo.

Let a changed and more inclusive media landscape be “Pose’s” legacy. The series and cast may have been the first in many ways, but they cannot be the last. Diverse and accurate inclusion must be an institutionalized value and priority at every network, studio, and production company and on every project. This is the only way to create meaningful and scalable change in the industry – and it is just good for business. To ignore the success of “Pose” and the power of historically excluded audiences would only be an indictment of the worst of Hollywood’s past.

While I will miss the time spent with Pray and Mother Blanca, I’m hopeful for the future of TV and to see what new series and characters we will see in the coming years. “Pose” broke down a wall and proved that there is an audience and success to be found in telling and investing in our stories. And I look forward to all the amazing LGBTQ stars and writers of Pose being cast or attached to new projects.

“Pose” has always deftly balanced the joys and challenges of life – from outstanding romances like Papi and Angel to the journey of finding chosen family against the harshness of violence, illness, and struggles the characters face. It’s a lesson in resilience and meeting pain with dignity and strength, while also persevering with happiness. For a community whose history (and present day, with at least over 100 anti-LGBTQ state bills proposed just in 2021) includes a long legacy of survival and fighting for our inherent dignity and recognition, “Pose’s” story is more than just a glamorous soapy drama. It is permission and inspiration – an acknowledgement of where we’ve been and the knowledge of where we still have to go.

“Pose’s” overwhelming critical success and mainstream popularity – with all seasons certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, two GLAAD Media Awards, a Peabody, and a passel of additional nominations and wins at various award shows – should be a lesson to other networks and streamers building their lineups: namely, follow “Pose’s” lead.

Further, “Pose” itself made up 14 percent of all trans characters across broadcast, cable, and streaming (four of 29) and the only three characters living with HIV within our methodology on TV appeared on “Pose.” Now that “Pose” has ended its run, there are no characters living with HIV. It is clear that the series’ end will leave a sizable gap on inclusion on TV, as well as in the minds of audiences searching for similar new series to tune in to.

GLAAD found that nearly 1 in 5 LGBTQ characters (17 percent) appeared on shows tied to just four creatives, one of whom was “Pose” co-creator Ryan Murphy . This trend continues to apply on platforms as well, with a small number of networks and shows doing the heavy lifting. The three most inclusive cable networks, with FX leading at 20 LGBTQ characters with nine of those counted on “Pose,” made up 48 percent of all LGBTQ characters and a staggering 90 percent of trans characters on cable for the research period.

While TV has come a long way in the past decade – up to 360 regular and recurring LGBTQ characters on scripted series counted in GLAAD’s most recent Where We Are on TV study across primetime broadcast and cable, and streaming – that progress has not been applied evenly across platforms or across different identities in the community.

But for all the firsts of “Pose,” the one I am most excited and hopeful for is as the first of a new wave of LGBTQ storytelling that spotlights the full diversity of the community. “Pose” is a well written, beautifully shot, wonderfully acted series – but what’s most fascinating is how it connected so deeply with so many because of the way it deliberately focused on those who have long been pushed to the side. By centering the humanity, nuance, dignity and value of the lives and stories of trans people, people living with HIV, Black people, and Latinx people who have not often been the main characters, “Pose” was able to tell groundbreaking stories that connected with audiences who have been waiting to feel seen.

At its premiere, “Pose” featured the largest cast of series regular transgender actors in a scripted U.S. program. In 2019, Billy Porter became the first out gay actor to win the Emmy in the Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and his character Pray Tell is the first gay character to have been the winner. And then this summer, series star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez became the first out transgender actor to be nominated in a major acting category at the Emmys with a well-deserved nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series – and we hope to see her make further history with a win.

“Pose” has made history in so many ways in its run, and has the opportunity to do so again next month at the 73rd Primetime Emmys. The series could set a timely and needed new precedent for what shows and which actors are considered worthy of awards – especially when we’ve only seen three out LGBTQ actors in history win in the six leading actor and actress categories of the Primetime Emmys.

Pose and stars MJ Rodriguez, Billy Porter are incredible firsts, they can’t be the last By Megan Townsend

Megan Townsend , GLAAD’s director of entertainment media and analysis, is also the lead author and researcher of the annual inclusion studies, “Studio Responsibility Index” and “Where We Are on TV,” and a consultant on LGBTQ storytelling. Townsend recently wrote a column detailing the history-making path of FX’s “Pose,” and how significant its past wins and current nominations are for the community but also for society at large. A longer version of this essay will appear in the online edition of AWARDS HQ .