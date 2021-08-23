×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: CM Punk AEW Debut Draws Over 1 Million Viewers in Friday Ratings

Awards HQ Aug. 23: Emmy Ticket Frustrations, Madison’s ‘The Boys’ Pop Up Report, Variety Sketch Series Upset in the Making?

Emmys Emmy Statue Placeholder
Dan Doperalski for Variety

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad