Awards HQ Aug. 2: Emmy Nominee Awareness Survey; Quibi to Roku; Univision’s Awards Show Growth; More!

Greetings from Variety Awards Headquarters! Today is Aug. 2, 2021, which means it’s 17 days until final-round voting starts on Aug. 19; 28 days until final voting ends on Aug. 30; and 48 days until the Primetime Emmys telecast on Sept. 19. GET YOUR VACCINE. You want to attend the 73rd Emmy Awards this year? You better be vaxxed up, as the Television Academy made it clear last week that audiences for both the Creative Arts and Primetime ceremonies will require proof that you’ve had the shot. It’s no surprise, given the sudden rise in cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 across the country, including in Los Angeles County. And it’s being spread by folks who have mostly been stubborn about refusing the vaccine. (And in the process, hurting things even more for the people who truly can’t be vaccinated for health reasons.) EVERY event is now requiring vaccination proof, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the Emmys also require a negative COVID test before entry. That’s been the case for other events, including the recent “Ted Lasso” premiere that I attended. If “Ted Lasso” required a test and vaccination, then I would expect the Emmys to do the same. The next question will be whether masks will also be required — and/or if the ceremony will be moved outdoors. Like I mentioned last week, the TV Academy’s recent LA Area Emmys were held outside, and it looked lovely. It may also now be necessary. Stay tuned, of course. Now on to this week’s newsletter. Don’t forget, send any burning questions you have about this year’s rules and ceremonies; also, pass along any fun things you’re doing to campaign! Now, let’s get going!

Emmy Awareness Survey: Here Are the Nominated Shows That Audiences Have Heard Of, Have Seen and Deem ‘Excellent’ It’s a question that we always have about the nominated Emmy series: What have audiences actually heard of, and what have they seen? Greg Durkin, the principal at research firm Guts + Data, has some stats. Guts + Data surveyed 2,400 teen and adult consumers to check their awareness, whether they’ve watched the show, and if so, if they deemed it “excellent.” Longer-running shows have more awareness, of course. Respondents were shown a poster and the show’s title and list of stars. Here’s what came back, and clearly the Lucasfilm/Marvel properties on Disney Plus had a leg up thanks to those franchises; I was surprised “This Is Us” didn’t have more awareness, but perhaps that’s a reminder of the challenges facing broadcast TV. And as we sometimes suspect, some of the most popular and most-discussed shows among critics and in TV biz circles aren’t necessarily as well-known in the wider world. Here’s what the firm found: AWARE (percentage) “Black-ish” 71%

“The Mandalorian” 68%

“WandaVision” 62%

“Cobra Kai” 60%

“The Handmaid’s Tale” 59%

“This is Us” 56%

“The Queen’s Gambit” 52%

“The Crown” 49%

“Bridgerton” 48%

“The Underground Railroad” 41%

“The Boys” 36%

“Ted Lasso” 33%

“Emily in Paris” 29%

“The Flight Attendant” 26%

“Lovecraft Country” 26%

“Mare of Easttown” 26%

“Pen15” 25%

“The Kominsky Method” 23%

“Pose” 22%

“Hacks” 18%

“I May Destroy You” 15% SEEN (percentage) “The Mandalorian” 31%

“WandaVision” 30%

“Black-ish” 29%

“Mare of Easttown” 29%

“Cobra Kai” 24%

“The Queen’s Gambit” 21%

“This is Us” 21%

“Bridgerton” 19%

“The Handmaid’s Tale” 19%

“The Boys” 17%

“The Crown” 15%

“Lovecraft Country” 11%

“The Underground Railroad” 11%

“Emily in Paris” 10%

“Ted Lasso” 9%

“The Flight Attendant” 9%

“Pen15” 9%

“The Kominsky Method” 8%

“Pose” 7%

“Hacks” 5%

“I May Destroy You” 4% RATED “EXCELLENT” (percentage) “The Mandalorian” 60%

“The Queen’s Gambit” 60%

“Mare of Easttown” 59%

“I May Destroy You” 58%

“Pose” 57%

“WandaVision” 55%

“Lovecraft Country” 54%

“Hacks” 52%

“Bridgerton” 51%

“Cobra Kai” 50%

“The Handmaid’s Tale” 49%

“The Kominsky Method” 49%

“The Underground Railroad” 49%

“The Boys” 48%

“The Crown” 47%

“Pen15” 47%

“Ted Lasso” 46%

“Emily in Paris” 45%

“This is Us” 44%

“The Flight Attendant” 41%

“Black-ish” 38% Awards Circuit Column: My Annual Plea for Why 10 Is the Perfect Nomination Number for Top Categories In last week’s column, I suggested that TV Academy voters got it mostly right with the 2021 Emmy nominations. But what if I told you there was an easy way for them to get it even more mostly right? Yes, welcome to my annual plea for the Emmys to expand some of its key categories to a nice round 10 slots. Perhaps I’m a broken record on this, but hear me out. Peak TV is still alive and well, and even in a pandemic year, the volume of original scripted fare is astronomical. Granted, basic cable has pulled back from first-run dramas and comedies, but the rise of new streaming services has made up for it — and has brought more so-called prestige fare to the forefront. I know this is in direct contrast to the prevailing feeling this year that it was a struggle to identify enough nominees for this year’s ballots. All season long, I heard a lot of TV Academy voters and pundits bemoan a dearth of major Emmy contenders. With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing production delays on hits like HBO’s “Succession,” and past favorites like FX’s “Atlanta” taking their sweet time to return, were there even enough worthy options this year? The TV Academy expanded the number of outstanding comedy and drama nominees to a permanent eight slots last year, but I’ll go ahead and be the contrarian and argue that it’s still not enough. Think about it — for decades, there were just three (and maybe four, if you counted PBS) networks filling five slots in the key drama and comedy categories. Not everything was golden, but there was room to recognize most of TV’s top offerings. In 2021, the amount of eligible fare has more than doubled from those days. But the number of nominees has not. For all this talk of comedy in crisis, look at the stellar crop of this year’s nominees: “Ted Lasso,” “Hacks,” “The Flight Attendant,” “Cobra Kai,” “The Kominsky Method,” “Black-ish,” “Pen15.” (OK, fine, and “Emily in Paris.”) And then think about the shows that didn’t make the cut but easily could have (and should have), like “Mythic Quest,” “Girls5eva,” “Superstore,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” You could have gotten to 10 and still had snubs. Read the full column here. WATCH MY SHOW: ‘UFO’ Director Mark Monroe Fills Out Our Survey J.J. Abrams is ready to get to the bottom of unidentified flying objects, and Showtime is giving him the platform to do just that. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Glen Zipper are behind “UFO,” a four-part docu-series that will look at the phenomenon of mysterious objects in the sky and “what clandestine influence the American government, lucrative private companies and the military may have in shielding the truth behind extraterrestrial phenomena to further their own agendas.” Mark Monroe (“Icarus”) and Paul Crowder (“Riding Giants”) will direct the series, which comes as new attention is placed on what the government knows about UFOs, and what it may or may not be telling us. The series comes in the wake of a 2017 New York Times article that revealed that the Pentagon had been secretly tracking UFOs for years. We asked Monroe to fill out our “Watch My Show!” survey and share why we should tune in. Sum up your show’s pitch in one sentence.

A critical, but open-minded exploration of UFO and unexplained phenomena, told through the perspectives of believers and non-believers alike, that takes audiences on an exciting and often times unsettling ride. What’s an alternate title for your show?

“UFO: Truth is Scarier than Fiction,” or my alt alt: “Are You Really Sure You Want to Believe?” What do we need to know before tuning in?

Our series is largely inspired by the sudden seriousness of UFO coverage from credible outlets, in fact, journalistic standard bearers like The New York Times and Washington Post. We wanted to dig into these stories flooding our news cycle as well as explore the context of our very complicated history with the subject matter, while at the same time offering audiences the kind of riveting, “raise the hair on the back of your neck” storytelling they would expect from a scripted series about UFO phenomena. Give us an equation for your show. (Blank plus blank minus blank times blank, etc.)

UFO’s and unexplained phenomena + Naval Radar images – The National Enquirer + NY Times + Eyewitness accounts – Pentagon misinformation X Bad Robot = Belief/Disbelief and almost religious fervor on both sides. What’s the best thing someone said about your show?

Every time I think I’m pretty much settled on what I believe the truth is about UFOs, one of your characters has me doubting what I believe and tipping me over to the other side… and then the pendulum swings back again! If you could work on any other series in TV, what would it be?

I just got back from my first family vacation in two years and we spent much of it at a big hotel in Hawaii. Having lived it, I’m going with “The White Lotus.” I have missed Mike White. Finish this sentence: “If you like _______, you’ll love our show.”

If you like 60 Minutes and The X-Files in equal measure, you’ll love our show. “UFO” premieres on Sunday, August 8, at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime. Burning Emmy Question Corner: Why Is Quibi Still Credited With Nominees Now Running on Roku? Roku scored its first-ever Emmy nominations this year, via “Die Hart,” “Mapleworth Murders” and “Reno 911!” But here’s the catch: Technically, those three shows are still credited to Quibi, since that now-dead platform was where all three programs originally appeared. Now, next year, that may change: “Die Hart” has been renewed for Season 2, and if it returns to the Emmy race next year, that season would be identified as a Roku show. The ghost of Quibi lives on. Here are this year’s Quibi… er, Roku nominations: OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Kevin Hart, “Die Hart”

John Travolta, “Die Hart”

John Lutz, “Mapleworth Murders”

J. B. Smoove, “Mapleworth Murders” OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Nathalie Emmanuel, “Die Hart”

Paula Pell, “Mapleworth Murders”

Kerri Kenney-Silver, “Reno 911!” OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY, DRAMA OR VARIETY SERIES

“Reno 911!” Awards Circuit Podcast: Reneé Elise Goldsberry on the Moment That Tripped Her Up in Every ‘Hamilton’ Performance Reneé Elise Goldsberry is stunned at how “Hamilton” keeps paying career dividends. Five years after winning a Tony for starring in the hit Broadway musical, the filmed version is now a major contender at the Emmys — with Goldsberry among the nominees. “Sometimes I wake up and pinch myself,” Goldsberry says of her Emmy nomination in the supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie category for “Hamilton.” Despite having three chances at landing a nomination, she says she never saw it coming. But in this episode of the Awards Circuit Podcast, Goldsberry calls it a “gift from God.” Listen to Variety’s Jazz Tangcay‘s interview with Goldsberry below! Also on this episode of the Awards Circuit Podcast, Variety co-editor-in-chief Cynthia Littleton joins us to discuss this year’s Emmy nominations in the key drama acting categories and talk about her Variety cover story featuring Stephen Colbert. Variety’s Emmy edition of the “Awards Circuit” podcast is hosted by Michael Schneider, Jazz Tangcay and Danielle Turchiano and is your one-stop listen for lively conversations about the best in television. Each week during Emmy season, “Awards Circuit” features interviews with top TV talent and creatives; discussions and debates about awards races and industry headlines; and much, much more. Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify or anywhere you download podcasts. New episodes post every Thursday. Univision’s ‘Premios Juventud’ Bucks the Trend: An Awards Show That Has Actually Seen Ratings Growth Broadcast TV doesn’t have many great stories to tell these days, but they’re celebrating over at Univision, which reports that it will end the July 2021 sweep as a Top 3 network in primetime in key adults 18-49 and adults 18-34 demos, beating CBS, Fox, The CW, Telemundo and all cable networks. As a matter of fact, the Spanish-language network averaged 1.6 million viewers in July, up 15% from last year, 684,000 viewers in adults 18-49 (+28% vs. July 2020) and 287,000 viewers adults 18-34 (+25% vs. July 2020). That’s Univision’s highest July since 2017. Driving those increases is live events, especially sports. Univision’s telecast of TUDN’s Summer of Champions programming, with matches from the knockout stages of the CONMEBOL Copa América and UEFA 2020 Euro Cup, plus the kick-off to the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, was huge. And then, in contrast to the huge declines of awards shows on English-language TV, Univision’s 18th annual “Premios Juventud” youth award show was up 24% in viewers (1.9 million), up 31% in adults 18-49 (854,000) and up 12% with adults 18-34 (346,000). That makes it the only major award show on broadcast television to increase its audience year-over-year in 2020-2021 season. Earlier this year, Univision’s “Premio Lo Nuestro” awards show in February was down, but only 6% from 2020. Univision execs credit their continued steadiness in awards with presenting shows “grounded in Hispanic culture with music at the core – a major passion point for our audience. And within that, the producers for each event are heavily focused on storytelling, while tapping into the power of Latin music by providing a platform for both established and new artists and creating cross-generation co-viewing appeal with moments that connect to our audience’s roots.” Univision also touts the growth in social, with engagement for “Premios Juventud” up 53% and “Premio Lo Nuestro” up 95% vs. 2020. This year’s “Premios Juventud” took place July 22 and was hosted by Alejandra Espinoza, Chiquis and Sebastian Yatra. Bad Bunny was the night’s big winner, picking up four awards (including album of the year), while Daddy Yankee was honored with the “Agent Of Change” award. Performers this year included Karol G (above); Kali Uchis; Natti Natasha, Brray and Nio Garcia; Becky G and El Alfa; TINI and Ricky Martin; Paloma Mami; Lunay, Chencho Corleone and Anitta; and Gloria Trevi, Guaynaa and Los Ángeles Azules.

