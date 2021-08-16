Awards HQ Aug. 16: ‘Black-ish’ Free Parking, Emmy Fresh Air, Keke Palmer’s TV Guilty Pleasures, Mj Rodriguez Podcast

Like I said last week, as we head to voting, don’t be shy: Send me what you’re doing for your campaigns, be it a cool billboard, unique event or awesome freebie. We’ll be back on Thursday with a special bonus edition of AWARDS HQ timed to the first day of phase two voting, and you want to be here! Now, let’s get going!

For example, Variety’s Virtual TV Fest: The Nominees takes place this week, and includes fun conversations with nominees in the comedy, drama and limited series categories. Yes, it would have been better in person, but I guess Zoom panels are still what we’re having to do for now.

But not completely — as we mentioned in the last newsletter, the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases, fueled by a rise in the Delta variant and the stubborn refusal of many Americans from getting vaccinated, is forcing a reconsideration of in-person gatherings. Notably on the Emmy beat, National Geographic canceled a two-day showcase at the Westfield Century City mall, given concerns about holding panels (with guests including “Genius: Aretha” star Cynthia Erivo) at this moment. Virtual is still the preferred avenue for FYC events that include talent.

But OK back to 2021. We’re getting there! Voting returns this Thursday, as phase two gets underway, and you’ve probably seen quite an uptick in events and pop-ups this week.

Whoa how about that “White Lotus” finale, right?! The big question is whether we’ll be talking about it at this time next year. At least for some of the cast (Jennifer Coolidge, looking at you) and perhaps the show itself, the answer is yes (even if it will have been a year old).

Greetings from Variety Awards Headquarters! Today is Aug. 16, 2021 , which means it’s 3 days until final-round voting starts on Aug. 19; 14 days until final voting ends on Aug. 30; and 34 days until the Primetime Emmys telecast on Sept. 19.

Outside the iconic Comedy Store on Sunset, HBO Max’s “Hacks” threw a surprise pop-up comedy set for the crowd waiting in line. Emmy nominee Carl Clemons-Hopkins and “Hacks” performer Meg Stalter were joined by creators and Emmy nominees Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky , and consulting producer writer/comedian Joe Mande . A DJ spun music and then the “Hacks” team performed some comedy for the crowd. Universal Studio Group, which produces the show, threw the event.

Most in-person Emmy events seem to have been put on hold, as we mentioned above, but standing on top of a double-decker bus is perhaps still a safe, socially distanced way to promote your show. And that’s what the creators of “Hacks,” along with two of its stars, did on Saturday.

Variety’s Emmy edition of the “Awards Circuit” podcast is hosted by Michael Schneider, Jazz Tangcay and Danielle Turchiano and is your one-stop listen for lively conversations about the best in television. Each week during Emmy season, “Awards Circuit” features interviews with top TV talent and creatives; discussions and debates about awards races and industry headlines; and much, much more. Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify or anywhere you download podcasts. New episodes post every Thursday.

Variety’s Jazz Tangcay caught up with Visage to discuss how “Drag Race” keeps things fresh, plus her acting plans and solo album. They also talk about her documentary “Explant,” and sharing her story about her breast implant removal.

Also on this episode of the Awards Circuit Podcast, “Cobra Kai” executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg discuss landing a comedy series Emmy nom, and what to expect in Season 4. And the Awards Circuit roundtable looks at the variety talk and variety sketch categories.

As millions of viewers turned “Pose” into a sensation, Rodriguez became a familiar face and a breakout star in the role of Blanca Rodriguez, a house mother who gets diagnosed with HIV. But major awards attention still took a little longer to catch up with the show’s critical acclaim. Rodriguez earned a Critics Choice Award nomination in 2020 but didn’t pick up an Emmy nomination until 2021, for the show’s third and final season. In landing that nod this year, Rodriguez made history as the first trans performer to be recognized in a major Emmy acting category. The nomination still catches Rodriguez by surprise sometimes, she tells Variety‘s Danielle Turchiano for the Awards Circuit podcast. Listen below!

When Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez first booked one of the starring roles in FX’s “Pose,” she had a conversation with co-creator Steven Canals about how the groundbreaking series might change her life.

Show Mate : Probably “Moesha.” It’s grounded and coming of age. It’s introspective and comforting because of the stages I went through when finding it. “Moesha” is also a wholesome show and I like wholesome things.

Deep Cut : “So Weird.” It’s this old Disney Channel show about this girl with superpowers. It was super esoteric and interesting, lol.

Guilty TV Pleasure : “Love Island UK.” It’s mindless but also very funny and has some good dramatic moments. I feel British when I watch it. (Hahaha.)

We asked Keke Palmer , Emmy nominated for outstanding actress in a short form comedy or drama series (for ’Turnt Up with the Taylors’) to share her TV guilty TV pleasure (Can be of all time, or currently. Cheesy reality show? Campy sitcom? Obscure public access show? Anything applies!); his “deep cut” (the show he recommends that isn’t as well known, past or present); and “show mate” (the show that, if you were stuck on a desert island with only one DVD, you’d choose to be the most important/most influential/best TV show in your life). Here are her answers:

Read on, as I write about how I trust Reginald Hudlin and the Done + Dusted team to once again find a way to make a unique show out of the unusual circumstances. And also some unique ideas from Kenan Thompson and Tracee Ellis Ross . The full column can be found here .

It’s unfortunate that the country has backslid to the point where the Emmys continue to shrink, and are starting to feel a lot like last year’s event. But at least it means getting out of the stuffy Microsoft Theater and taking advantage of vibrant downtown Los Angeles, something the Grammys and last year’s BET Awards did to much success.

We also know there won’t be any Governors Ball events, and as far as we know right now, there don’t appear to be any plans for a major after-party by any of the networks, studios or streamers. There won’t be a red carpet at the Creative Arts shows, and only a limited one (with just a dozen outlets) at the primetime show. And there will be no on-site media center, just a virtual one. (Which means I’ll be covering the Emmys at home in pajamas again this year.) The TV Academy is still figuring out its peer group nominee celebrations, which will be small gatherings but at least one way for Emmy contenders to toast and recognize one another.

This much we know: There will be a Primetime Emmys telecast, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer , on CBS on Sept. 19, as well as three Creative Arts shows the weekend before. And the limited Emmy audiences will feature nominees and their guests, all of whom must show proof of vaccination before they enter. (Nominated teams will be kept to just four tickets.)

I don’t think anyone, including the Television Academy, expected to be back where we are in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic. But thanks to the stubborn fools across the country who have refused to be vaccinated (and the new super-contagious delta variant), we’re back to a spike in cases and wondering what an in-person Emmy Awards ceremony will look like this year, and who might or might not attend.

I stopped by the Pose truck on Sunday, which in Burbank was passing out free hamburgers. For Your Consumption Consideration!

Disney TV Studios also helped promote “Black-ish,” as well as FX’s “Pose,” this past weekend via free food at multiple food trucks around town.

Patrons will encounter brand ambassadors on each parking level at the validation machines, near the concierge desk on the lobby level and at parking entrances and exits, including high traffic areas to make sure that parking is on the “house-ish” for all. ABC is also passing out 500 “Black-ish” shirts on the day.

ABC will promote its long-running, Emmy-nominated “Black-ish” on Wednesday by offering free parking to anyone who shops at The Grove in Los Angeles’ 3rd/Beverly/Fairfax district. The nominated comedy, which also earned nods for stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross , among others, will host free self-parking for all visitors to The Grove in a promotion dubbed “On The House-ish.”