Amazon Prime Video Opens Emmy-Themed FYC Free Coffee Truck (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon Prime Video is hoping to caffeinate your Emmy vote via pop-up For Your Consideration a coffee truck activation around Los Angeles.

The mobile coffee truck, promoting Prime Video’s Emmy nominations, will be stationed around town from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17, leading up to Phase Two Emmy voting (which starts Aug. 19). The free menu will include espresso, cold brew, latte, vanilla latte, and cappuccino in to-go cups decorated with branding from Prime Video’s Emmy-nominated titles, including “The Underground Railroad,” “The Boys,” “Sylvie’s Love,” “Uncle Frank” and “Small Axe.”

The truck will travel to Hollywood, West Hollywood and Silver Lake from 11am to 12:30 p.m. on those days. Besides the to-go cups, Amazon will also pass out branded reusable coffee to-go tumblers (limited quantities, first come, first served).

Here are the specifics for where the truck will be found:

Friday, August 13: 8900 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048

Saturday, August 14: 4470 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Sunday, August 15: 6820 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Monday, August 16: 7850 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Tuesday, August 17: 893 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Amazon Prime Video

“The Boys” landed five overall nominations, including outstanding drama series (the first in that category for Amazon), writing for a drama series, and special visual effects in a series or movie.

Critically-acclaimed limited series “The Underground Railroad” received seven total nominations, including limited or anthology series, directing for a limited or anthology series Or movie, and marks Barry Jenkins’ first Emmy nomination for his first-ever television series.

Amazon films “Sylvie’s Love” and “Uncle Frank” were both nominated for TV movie. “All In: The Fight For Democracy,” “Small Axe,” “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2” and “Welcome To The Blumhouse Live” also received noms.

Meanwhile, that’s not the only upcoming event celebrating Amazon’s Emmy nominees. Los Angeles’ Aero Theatre will hold big screen showings of all ten episodes of Barry Jenkins’s Emmy-nominated limited Series “The Underground Railroad,” from Wednesday, Aug. 11 to Sunday, Aug. 15. Jenkins will attend the Aug. 15 screening for a live Q&A.

Here’s the screening schedule:

Wednesday, August 11: “The Underground Railroad” Chapters 1 & 2 – 7:30 PM

Thursday, August 12: “The Underground Railroad” Chapters 3 & 4 – 7:30 PM

Friday, August 13: “The Underground Railroad” Chapters 5 & 6 – 7:30 PM

Saturday, August 14: “The Underground Railroad” Chapters 7 & 8 – 7:30 PM

Sunday, August 15: “The Underground Railroad” Chapters 9 & 10 – 7:30 PM

Follow by Live Q&A with Director Barry Jenkins