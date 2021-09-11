2021 Creative Arts Emmys: Winners List (Updating Live)

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards are under way in downtown Los Angeles, kicking off the last lap of Emmy season.

This year’s Creative Arts ceremonies, held in a tent on the L.A. Live events deck in downtown Los Angeles, will be split into three events over two days, on Sept. 11 and 12.

The creative and technical achievement awards kicked off with a Saturday evening event centered around artisans categories including cinematography, costumes, hairstyling, production design, editing and sound mixing. The Sunday afternoon ceremony featured categories like animated programming, reality/competition host, narrator, documentary filmmaking and structured and unstructured reality program, while the Sunday evening ceremony focused on the major categories, such as guest actor and actress, music and lyrics, short form series, TV movie, variety sketch series, variety special (live) and writing for a variety special.

Among the nominees is Bo Burnham, who scooped up five Creative Arts Emmy nominations for his groundbreaking Netflix special “Bo Burnham: Inside,” plus an additional nom for variety special (pre-recorded), which will be presented at the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony on Sept 19. Alec Baldwin, Dave Chappelle, Morgan Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya and Daniel Levy were nominated for guest comedy actor, while those nominated for guest comedy actress include Jane Adams, Yvette Nicole Brown, Bernadette Peters, Issa Rae, Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig.

The Television Academy required all attendees to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. With a smaller audience of around 500 people per show and multiple stages, the Academy aimed to up the pace and energy of the awards ceremonies. Instead of a singular host, a series of presenters — including RuPaul, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, J.B. Smoove, Nicole Byer, Tituss Burgess, Daniel Dae Kim and Bear Grylls — opened the night and guided the audience through the categories.

Here is the full winners list for the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy categories:

Saturday Evening

Outstanding Main Title Design

Between The World And Me • HBO • HBO in association with One Story Up, BCP Literary and SoundSpeedz

Hazel Baird, Creative Director Diego Coutinho, Art Director Rafael Morinaga, Animator

The Good Lord Bird • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Blumhouse Television, Mark 924 Entertainment, Under the Influence Productions (Winner)

Efrain Montanez, Director/Creative Director

Eduardo Guisandes, Art Director/Designer

Abigail Fairfax, Illustrator/Animator

Lovecraft Country • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Patrick Clair, Creative Director

Raoul Marks, Art Director/Animator/Compositor/Lead 3D Artist Ken Taylor, Illustrator

The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix • Netflix

Saskia Marka, Creative Director/Designer/Editor David Whyte, Designer/Animator

Raised By Wolves • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with LIT Entertainment, Shadycat Productions and Scott Free Productions

Steve Small, Director

WandaVision • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

John LePore, Creative Director

Doug Appleton, Creative Director

Nick Woythaler, Lead Designer/Animator Alex Rupert, Designer/Animator

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

black-ish • Our Wedding Dre • ABC • ABC Signature

Nena Ross Davis, Department Head Hairstylist Stacey Morris, Barber

Ka’Maura Eley, Co-Department Head Hairstylist Enoch Williams IV, Key Hairstylist

Robert C. Mathews III, Barber

Marcia Hamilton, Additional Hairstylist

The Handmaid’s Tale • Vows • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Paul Elliot, Department Head Hairstylist Franchi Pir, Key Hairstylist

Mare Of Easttown • Sore Must Be The Storm • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Shunika Terry, Department Head Hairstylist

Lawrence Davis, Co-Department Head Hairstylist

Lydia Benaim, Key Hairstylist

Ivana Primorac, Personal Hairstylist

The Politician • What’s In The Box? • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production for Netflix

Liliana Maggio, Department Head Hairstylist Timothy Harvey, Key Hairstylist

Lisa Thomas, Additional Hairstylist

Josh First, Additional Hairstylist

Matthew Wilson, Personal Hairstylist

Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hairstylist Timothy Harvey, Key Hairstylist

Greg Bazemore, Hairstylist

Tene Wilder, Hairstylist

Lisa Thomas, Hairstylist Rob Harmon, Hairstylist

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

Bridgerton • Art Of The Swoon • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia Marc Pilcher, Department Head Hairstylist

Lynda J. Pearce, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

Claire Matthews, Hairstylist

Adam James Phillips, Hairstylist

Tania Couper, Hairstylist

Lou Bannell, Hairstylist

The Crown • War • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Cate Hall, Department Head Hairstylist

Emilie Yong Mills, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

Sam Smart, Key Hairstylist

Suzanne David, Key Hairstylist

Debbie Ormrod, Key Hairstylist

Stacey Louise Holman, Key Hairstylist

The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Maria Sandoval, Department Head Hairstylist

Ashleigh Childers, Key Hairstylist

Wendy Southard, Hairstylist

Ratched • The Dance • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production for Netflix

Chris Clark, Department Head Hairstylist

Natalie Driscoll, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

Dawn Victoria Dudley, Hairstylist

Michelle Ceglia, Personal Hairstylist

George Guzman, Additional Hairstylist

Helena Cepeda, Additional Hairstylist

WandaVision • Don’t Touch That Dial • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Karen Bartek, Department Head Hairstylist

Cindy Welles, Co-Department Head Hairstylist

Nikki Wright, Hairstylist

Anna Quinn, Hairstylist

Yvonne Kupka, Hairstylist

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC • BBC Studios

Kimi Messina, Key Hairstylist

Gail Ryan, Key Hairstylist

Jani Kleinbard, Additional Hairstylist Amber Maher, Additional Hairstylist Roma Goddard, Additional Hairstylist Regina Rodriguez, Additional Hairstylist Megan Massey, Additional Hairstylist Arrick Andersen, Additional Hairstylist

Legendary • Pop Tart • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Scout Productions

Jerilynn Stephens, Department Head Hairstylist Kimi Messina, Key Hairstylist

Dean Banowetz, Hairstylist

Kathleen Leonard, Hairstylist

Suzette Boozer, Hairstylist Dwayne Ross, Hairstylist Tamara Tripp, Hairstylist Johnny Lomeli, Hairstylist

RuPaul’s Drag Race • The Pork Chop • VH1 • World of Wonder

Curtis Foreman, Department Head Hairstylist Ryan Randall, Hairstylist

Saturday Night Live • Host: Maya Rudolph • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Jodi Mancuso, Department Head Hairstylist Cara Hannah, Key Hairstylist

Inga Thrasher, Hairstylist

Joe Whitmeyer, Hairstylist

Amanda Duffy Evans, Hairstylist Gina Ferrucci, Hairstylist

The Voice • Live Top 17 Performances • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Jerilynn Stephens, Department Head Hairstylist

Amber Maher, Key Hairstylist

Kimi Messina, Hairstylist

Dean Banowetz, Hairstylist Dwayne Ross, Hairstylist

Regina Rodriguez, Hairstylist Stacey Morris, Hairstylist

Robert Ramos, Personal Hairstylist

Outstanding Interactive Program

Create Together With Joseph Gordon-Levitt • YouTube • HITRECORD, Brian Graden Media, YouTube Originals

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Executive Producer Jared Geller, Executive Producer

Inside COVID19 • Oculus • WisdomVR Project

WisdomVR Project

Gary Yost, Producer/Co-Director Adam Loften, Editor/Co-Director

Space Explorers: The ISS Experience • Oculus • Felix & Paul Studios, TIME Studios

Felix & Paul Studios TIME Studios

Welcome To The Blumhouse Live • welcometotheblumhouse.com • Little Cinema Digital

Little Cinema Digital Amazon Prime Video Blumhouse

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Halston • Versailles • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series

Patricia Regan, Department Head Makeup Artist Claus Lulla, Key Makeup Artist

Margot Boccia, Makeup Artist

Joseph A. Campayno, Makeup Artist

The Queen’s Gambit • Adjournment • Netflix • Netflix

Daniel Parker, Department Head Makeup Artist

Ratched • Pilot • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production for Netflix

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist Kim Ayers, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Mike Mekash, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Silvina Knight, Makeup Artist

Star Trek: Discovery • Terra Firma, Part 2 • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Shauna Llewellyn, Department Head Makeup Artist

Faye Crasto, Key Makeup Artist

WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Tricia Sawyer, Department Head Makeup Artist Vasilios Tanis, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist Jonah Levy, Makeup Artist

Regina Little, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Euphoria • F**k Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob • HBO • HBO in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | Tedy Productions

Doniella Davy, Department Head Makeup Artist

Tara Lang Shah, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

The Handmaid’s Tale • Pigs • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Burton LeBlanc, Department Head Makeup Artist Alastair Muir, Key Makeup Artist

Mare Of Easttown • Sore Must Be The Storm • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Debi Young, Department Head Makeup Artist

Sandra Linn, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist

Ngozi Olandu Young, Key Makeup Artist Rachel Geary, Key Makeup Artist

The Politician • What’s In The Box? • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production for Netflix

Sherri Berman Laurence, Department Head Makeup Artist Nicky Pattison Illum, Key Makeup Artist

Charles Zambrano, Makeup Artist

Oslyn Holder, Makeup Artist

Amy Duskin, Makeup Artist

Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Sherri Berman Laurence, Department Head Makeup Artist Nicky Pattison Illum, Key Makeup Artist

Charles Zambrano, Makeup Artist

Shaun Thomas Gibson, Makeup Artist

Jessica Padilla, Additional Makeup Artist Jennifer Suarez, Additional Makeup Artist

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality

Program (Non-Prosthetic)

Dancing With The Stars • Top 11 • ABC • BBC Studios

Zena S. Green, Department Head Makeup Artist

Julie Socash, Key Makeup Artist

Donna Bard, Additional Makeup Artist

Sarah Woolf, Additional Makeup Artist

Alison Gladieux, Additional Makeup Artist

Victor Del Castillo, Additional Makeup Artist

Rosetta Garcia, Additional Makeup Artist

Lois Harriman, Additional Makeup Artist

Legendary • Pop Tart • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Scout Productions

Tonia Green, Department Head Makeup Artist

Tyson Fountaine, Key Makeup Artist

Silvia Leczel, Makeup Artist

Jennifer Fregozo, Makeup Artist

Glen Alen Gutierrez, Makeup Artist

Sean Conklin, Makeup Artist

Valente Frazier, Makeup Artist

Marcel Banks, Makeup Artist

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special • Apple TV+ • Done+Dusted in association with Apple

Bruce Grayson, Department Head Makeup Artist

Angela Moos, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

James Mackinnon, Key Makeup Artist

Kristofer Buckle, Personal Makeup Artist

Deborah Huss-Humphries, Additional Makeup Artist

Julie Socash, Additional Makeup Artist

RuPaul’s Drag Race • The Pork Chop • VH1 • World of Wonder

David “Raven” Petruschin, Department Head Makeup Artist

Nicole Faulkner, Makeup Artist

Jen Fregozo, Makeup Artist

Saturday Night Live • Host: Elon Musk • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist

Amy Tagliamonti, Key Makeup Artist

Chris Milone, Makeup Artist

Jason Milani, Key Makeup Artist

Kim Weber, Makeup Artist

Joanna Pisani, Key Makeup Artist

Young Beck, Key Makeup Artist

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

J. Anthony Kosar, Special Makeup Effects Artist Anna Cali, Special Makeup Effects Artist

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Brian Sipe, Department Head Makeup Artist Alexei Dmitriew, Key Makeup Artist Samantha Ward, Makeup Artist

Scott Stoddard, Makeup Artist

Pepe Mora, Makeup Artist

Cale Thomas, Makeup Artist Carlton Coleman, Makeup Artist Scott Patton, Prosthetic Designer

Pose • On The Run • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Thomas Denier Jr., Special Makeup Effects Department Head

Star Trek: Discovery • That Hope Is You, Part 1 • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Glenn Hetrick, Special Makeup Effects Department Head

Mike Smithson, Special Makeup Effects Department Head

Michael O’Brien, Prosthetic Designer

Ken Culver, Prosthetic Designer

Hugo Villasenor, Special Makeup Effects Artist Chris Bridges, Additional Makeup Effects Artist

This Is Us • There • NBC • 20th Television

Stephen Bettles, Prosthetic Designer Elizabeth Hoel-Chang, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String

Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Eric Morrell, Production Designer

Veronica Spink, Art Director

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Dr. Jon Lapook / Performance By Maroon 5 • CBS • CBS Studios

Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer

Larry Hartman, Production Designer

Brendan Hurley, Art Director

Riley Mellon, Art Director

The Masked Singer • The Season Premiere – The Masks Return • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment

James Pearse Connelly, Production Designer

Ryan Suchor, Art Director

Lisa Nelson, Set Decorator

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Condragulations • Bossy Rossy Ruboot • VH1 • World of Wonder

James McGowan, Production Designer

Gianna Costa, Art Director

Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Eugene Lee, Production Designer

Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer

Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer

N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer

Melissa Shakun, Art Director

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

The Flight Attendant • After Dark • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions,

and Warner Bros. Television

Sara K. White, Production Designer

Christine Foley, Art Director

Jessica Petruccelli, Set Decorator

The Handmaid’s Tale • Chicago • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Elisabeth Williams, Production Designer

Martha Sparrow, Art Director

Larry Spittle, Art Director

Rob Hepburn, Set Decorator

Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, TPhaegeLo1w Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem

Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem

and Zobot Projects

Keith P. Cunningham, Production Designer

James F. Truesdale, Art Director

Edward McLoughlin, Set Decorator

The Undoing • HBO • HBO in association with Made Up Stories, Blossom Films, David E. Kelley Productions

Lester Cohen, Production Designer

Doug Huszti, Art Director

Keri Lederman, Set Decorator

Yellowstone • Going Back To Cali • Paramount Network • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch, Treehouse, 101 Studios, LLC

Cary White, Production Designer

Yvonne Boudreaux, Art Director

Carla Curry, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

Bridgerton • After The Rain • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia Will Hughes-Jones, Production Designer

Dominic Devine, Art Director

Gina Cromwell, Set Decorator

The Crown • War • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix Martin Childs, Production Designer

Mark Raggett, Art Director

Alison Harvey, Set Decorator

Halston • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series Mark Ricker, Production Designer

Nithya Shrinivasan, Art Director

Cherish M. Hale, Set Decorator

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Andrew L. Jones, Production Designer

Doug Chiang, Production Designer

David Lazan, Art Director

Amanda Serino, Set Decorator

Perry Mason • Chapter Three • HBO • HBO in association with Team Downey, Dwight Street Book Club, and Inflatable Moose

John Goldsmith, Production Designer

Chris Farmer, Art Director

Halina Siwolop, Set Decorator

The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix • Netflix

Uli Hanisch, Production Designer

Kai Karla Koch, Art Director

Sabine Schaaf, Set Decorat

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Emily In Paris • Emily In Paris • Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix

Anne Seibel, Production Designer

Jean-Yves Rabier, Art Director

Christelle Maisonneuve, Set Decorator

Hacks • Primm • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jon Carlos, Production Designer

James Bolenbaugh, Art Director

Ellen Reede Dorros, Set Decorator

Ted Lasso • For The Children • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and

Universal Television

Paul Cripps, Production Designer

Iain White, Art Director

United States Of Al • Pilot • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

John Shaffner, Production Designer

Daren Janes, Art Director

Susan Eschelbach, Set Decorator

WandaVision • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Mark Worthington, Production Designer

Sharon Davis, Art Director

Kathy Orlando, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

Friends: The Reunion • HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Bright, Kauffman, Crane, Fulwell 73

Productions and Warner Horizon for HBO Max

John Shaffner, Production Designer

Greg Grande, Art Director

Daren Janes, Art Director

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards • NBC • dick clark productions in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Brian Stonestreet, Production Designer

John Zuiker, Senior Art Director

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 Productions Misty Buckley, Production Designer

Kristen Merlino, Art Director

Gloria Lamb, Art Director

Matt Steinbrenner, Art Director

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

David Rockwell, Production Designer

Joe Celli, Art Director

Alana Billingsley, Art Director

Jason Howard, Set Decorator

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 • Showtime •

SHOWTIME Presents a CBS Studios Production

Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer

Larry Hartman, Production Designer

Riley Mellon, Art Director

Brendan Hurley, Art Director

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Fargo • East/West • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions

Dana Gonzales, ASC, Director of Photography

Mare Of Easttown • Illusions • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Ben Richardson, ASC, Director of Photography

The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix • Netflix

Steven Meizler, Director of Photography

Small Axe • Mangrove • Prime Video • BBC Studios Americas, Inc. and Amazon Studios

Shabier Kirchner, Director of Photography

The Underground Railroad • Chapter 9: Indiana Winter • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios

James Laxton, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

Call Me Kat • Plus One • FOX • That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment

Patti Lee, ASC, Director of Photography

The Conners • A Stomach Ache, A Heart Break And A Grave Mistake • ABC • Werner Entertainment

Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography

Country Comfort • Crazy • Netflix • Netflix

George Mooradian, ASC, Director of Photography

Last Man Standing • Time Flies • FOX • 20th Television

Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography

The Upshaws • Big Plans • Netflix • Savannah Sweet Productions and Push It Productions for Netflix

Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

grown-ish • Know Yourself • Freeform • ABC Signature

Mark Doering-Powell, ASC, Director of Photography

Hacks • Primm • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Adam Bricker, Director of Photography

Made For Love • User One • HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Ghost Moon, 3 Dot Productions and Paramount Television Studios Production

Nathaniel Goodman, ASC, Director of Photography

The Mandalorian • Chapter 15: The Believer • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Matthew Jensen, ASC, Director of Photography

Servant • 2:00 • Apple TV+ • Blinding Edge Pictures in association with Apple

Marshall Adams, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour) Bridgerton • Art Of The Swoon • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Jeffrey Jur, ASC, Director of Photography The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Photography Euphoria • Trouble Don’t Last Always • HBO • HBO in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | Tedy Productions

Marcell Rév, Director of Photography Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Tat Radcliffe, BSC, Director of Photography The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Baz Idoine, Director of Photography Perry Mason • Chapter Two • HBO • HBO in association with Team Downey, Dwight Street Book Club, and Inflatable Moose

David Franco, Director of Photography The Umbrella Academy • Right Back Where We Started • Netflix • UCP for Netflix

Neville Kidd, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

black-ish • Our Wedding Dre • ABC • ABC Signature

Michelle R. Cole, Costume Designer

Juliann M. Smith DeVito, Costume Supervisor

Euphoria • F**k Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob • HBO • HBO in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | Tedy Productions

Heidi Bivens, Costume Designer

Devon Patterson, Costume Supervisor

Angelina Vitto, Assistant Costume Designer

Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer

Karen Bellamy, Costume Supervisor

I May Destroy You • Social Media Is A Great Way To Connect • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA

Lynsey Moore, Costume Designer

Rosie Lack, Assistant Costume Designer

Debbie Roberts, Costume Supervisor

Mare Of Easttown • Miss Lady Hawk Herself • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Meghan Kasperlik, Costume Designer

Francisco Stoll, Costume Supervisor

Taylor Smith, Costume Supervisor

Laura Downing, Costume Supervisor Jennifer Hryniw, Assistant Costume Designer

The Politician • New York State Of Mind • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production for Netflix

Claire Parkinson, Costume Designer

Lily Parkinson, Assistant Costume Designer James Hammer, Assistant Costume Designer Laura Steinmann, Costume Supervisor

Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Analucia McGorty, Costume Designer Michelle Roy, Assistant Costume Designer Linda Giammarese, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

The Handmaid’s Tale • Nightshade • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Debra Hanson, Costume Designer

Jane Flanders, Costume Supervisor

Darci Cheyne, Assistant Costume Designer

Lovecraft Country • I Am. • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Dayna Pink, Costume Designer

Zachary Sheets, Costume Supervisor

Terry Anderson, Assistant Costume Designer

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor

Sara Fox, Assistant Costume Designer

The Umbrella Academy • The Frankel Footage • Netflix • UCP for Netflix

Christopher Hargadon, Costume Designer Heather Crepp, Assistant Costume Designer William Ng, Assistant Costume Designer Jane Fieber, Costume Supervisor

WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Mayes C. Rubeo, Costume Designer Joseph Feltus, Assistant Costume Designer Daniel Selon, Assistant Costume Designer Virginia Burton, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

The Conners • Jeopardé, Sobrieté And Infidelité • ABC • Werner Entertainment

Brian Schnuckel, ACE, Editor

Man With A Plan • Driving Miss Katie • CBS • Double Double Bonus Entertainment, 3 Arts Entertainment, CBS TV Studios

Sue Federman, ACE, Editor

Mom • Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Joe Bella, Editor

Outstanding Period Costumes

Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Ellen Mirojnick, Costume Designer John W. Glaser III, Costume Designer Sanaz Missaghian, Costume Supervisor Kenny Crouch, Costume Supervisor

The Crown • Terra Nullius • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Amy Roberts, Costume Designer

Sidonie Roberts, Assistant Costume Designer Giles Gale, Costume Supervisor

Halston • Versailles • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series

Jeriana San Juan, Costume Designer

Catherine Crabtree, Assistant Costume Designer Cailey Breneman, Assistant Costume Designer Anne Newton-Harding, Costume Supervisor

The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix • Netflix

Gabriele Binder, Costume Designer

Gina Krauss, Assistant Costume Designer

Katrin Hoffmann, Assistant Costume Designer Nanrose Buchmann, Assistant Costume Designer Sparka Lee Hall, Costume Supervisor

Ratched • Pilot • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production for Netflix

Lou Eyrich, Costume Designer

Rebecca Guzzi, Costume Designer

Allison Agler, Assistant Costume Designer Betsy Glick, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Halston • Versailles • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series

Patricia Regan, Department Head Makeup Artist Claus Lulla, Key Makeup Artist

Margot Boccia, Makeup Artist

Joseph A. Campayno, Makeup Artist

The Queen’s Gambit • Adjournment • Netflix • Netflix

Daniel Parker, Department Head Makeup Artist

Ratched • Pilot • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production for Netflix

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist Kim Ayers, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Mike Mekash, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Silvina Knight, Makeup Artist

Star Trek: Discovery • Terra Firma, Part 2 • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Shauna Llewellyn, Department Head Makeup Artist

Faye Crasto, Key Makeup Artist

WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Tricia Sawyer, Department Head Makeup Artist Vasilios Tanis, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist Jonah Levy, Makeup Artist

Regina Little, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Sister, May I Call You Oshun? • HBO • HBO in association with JAX Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.

Daysha Broadway, Supervising Editor

Stephanie Filo, Editor

Jessica Hernández, Editor

Bo Burnham: Inside • Netflix • Netflix

Bo Burnham, Editor

Hamilton • Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia

Jonah Moran, Editor

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Ryan Barger, Editor

Anthony Miale, Editor

Saturday Night Live • Murder Show (segment) • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Ryan Spears, Editor

Saturday Night Live • Stu (segment) • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Ryan McIlraith, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Heather Persons, Editor

Hacks • Primm • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Susan Vaill, ACE, Editor

Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jessica Brunetto, Editor

Hacks • Tunnel Of Love • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Ali Greer, Editor

Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

A.J. Catoline, Editor

Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Melissa McCoy, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

The Crown • Avalanche • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Paulo Pandolpho, Editor

The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Yan Miles, ACE, Editor

The Handmaid’s Tale • The Crossing • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Wendy Hallam Martin, ACE, Editor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 11: The Heiress • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Dylan Firshen, Editor

J. Erik Jessen, Additional Editor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Andrew S. Eisen, ACE, Editor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 15: The Believer • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Jeff Seibenick, Editor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Adam Gerstel, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Mare Of Easttown • Fathers • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Editor

Naomi Sunrise Filoramo, Editor

Mare Of Easttown • Miss Lady Hawk Herself • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Editor

The Queen’s Gambit • Exchanges • Netflix • Netflix

Michelle Tesoro, ACE, Editor

WandaVision • On A Very Special Episode… • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Nona Khodai, ACE, Editor

WandaVision • The Series Finale • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Zene Baker, ACE, Editor

Michael A. Webber, Editor

Tim Roche, Additional Editor

Nona Khodai, ACE, Additional Editor

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Cobra Kai • December 19 • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Patrick Hogan, Sound Supervisor Jesse Pomeroy, MPSE, Sound Editor Daniel Salas, Sound Editor

Ryne Gierke, Sound Editor

AJ Shapiro, Foley Editor Andres Locsey, Music Editor Shane Bruce, Foley Artist Mitchell Kohen, Foley Artist

Love, Death + Robots • Snow In The Desert • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Brad North, Supervising Sound Editor/Dialogue Editor Craig Henighan, Sound Designer

Dawn Lunsford, Foley Editor

Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor

Alicia Stevens, Foley Artist

Mythic Quest • Everlight • Apple TV+ • Apple / Lionsgate / 3 Arts Entertainment / Ubisoft

Matthew E. Taylor, Sound Supervisor Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor Pete Nichols, Sound Effects Editor Matthew Wilson, Sound Effects Editor David Jobe, Foley Editor

Joe Deveau, Music Editor

Jody Holwadel Thomas, Foley Artist Elizabeth Rainey, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Lower Decks • No Small Parts • Paramount+ • CBS Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

James Lucero, Sound Supervisor

James Singleton, Sound Effects Editor

Jeff Halbert, Sound Effects Editor Michael Britt, Foley Editor

Amber Funk, Music Editor

Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Brent Findley, MPSE, Sound Supervisor

Bernard Weiser, MPSE, Dialogue Editor

Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor Richard David Brown, Music Editor Sharyn Gersh, Music Editor

Sanaa Kelley, MPSE, Foley Artist Matt Salib, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • One World, One People • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor James Spencer, Dialogue Editor

Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor

Steve Slanec, ADR Editor

Kimberly Patrick, Sound Designer / Sound Effects Editor Teresa Eckton, Sound Effects Editor

Frank Rinella, Foley Editor

Devon Kelley, Foley Editor

Larry Oatfield, Foley Editor

Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor

Dan Pinder, Music Editor

Ronni Brown, Foley Artist

Andrea Gard, Foley Artist

Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Sound Supervisor John Matter, Dialogue Editor

Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer Bradley Katona, Sound Effects Editor Brett Voss, Foley Editor

Jeff Lingle, Music Editor

Jason Lingle, Music Editor

Jeffrey Wilhoit, Foley Artist

Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Foley Artist

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor

James Spencer, ADR Editor

Benjamin A. Burtt, Sound Effects Editor

J. R. Grubbs, Sound Effects Editor

Richard Gould, Foley Editor

Stephanie McNally, Music Editor

Ronni Brown, Foley Artist

Jana Vance, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Discovery • That Hope Is You (Part 1) • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Matthew E. Taylor, Sound Supervisor

Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor

Tim Farrell, Sound Designer

Harry Cohen, Sound Designer

Michael Schapiro, Sound Effects Editor Darrin Mann, Foley Editor

Clay Weber, Foley Editor

Moira Marquis, Music Editor

Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist

Chris Moriana, Foley Artist

The Umbrella Academy • The End Of Something • Netflix • UCP for Netflix

John Benson, Sound Supervisor

Jason Krane, MPSE, Dialogue/ADR Editor

John Snider, Sound Design/Sound Effects Editor AJ Shapiro, Foley Editor

Dario Biscaldi, Foley Editor

Lodge Worster, Music Editor

Lindsay Pepper, Foley Artist

Zane D. Bruce, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special

Fargo • East/West • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions

Kurt Nicholas Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Tim Boggs, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Todd Niesen, Dlalogue Editor

Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor

Adam Parrish-Kin, Sound Effects Editor Brad Bakelmun, Foley Editor

Ben Schor, Music Editor

Stef Fraticelli, Foley Artist

Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist

The Haunting Of Bly Manor • The Two Faces (Part Two) • Netflix • A Paramount Television Studios Presentation for Netflix

Trevor Gates, Sound Supervisor

Jason Dotts, Dialogue Editor

Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor

Paul B. Knox, Sound Effects Editor

Piero Mura, Sound Effects Editor

James Miller, Sound Effects Editor

Matthew Thomas Hall, Sound Effects Editor Mark Coffey, Sound Editor

Ryan Meadows, Sound Editor

Amy Barber, Foley Editor

Julia Huberman, Foley Editor

Brett “Snacky” Pierce, MPSE, Music Editor Jonathan Bruce, Foley Artist

Ben Parker, Foley Artist

The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix • Netflix

Gregg Swiatlowski, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Eric Hirsch, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Wylie Stateman, Sound Designer

Leo Marcil, Sound Editor

Mary-Ellen Porto, Sound Editor

Patrick Cicero, Sound Editor

James David Redding III, Sound Editor Eric Hoehn, Sound Editor

Tom Kramer, Music Editor

Rachel Chancey, Foley Artist

The Underground Railroad • Chapter 9: Indiana Winter • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios

Onnalee Blank, Sound Supervisor Chris Kahwaty, Dialogue Editor Katy Wood, Dialogue Editor

Bryan Parker, Dialogue/ADR Editor Jay Jennings, Sound Designer Harry Cohen, Sound Designer Luke Gibleon, Sound Effects Editor Pietu Korhonen, Foley Editor

John Finklea, Music Editor Heikki Kossi, MPSE, Foley Artist

WandaVision • The Series Finale • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kim Foscato, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

James Spencer, ADR Editor

Chris Gridley, ADR Editor

Steve Orlando, Sound Designer

Scott Guitteau, Sound Effects Editor Jon Borland, Sound Effects Editor Samson Neslund, Sound Effects Editor Richard Gould, Sound Effects Editor Jordan Myers, Sound Editor

Luke Dunn Gielmuda, Foley Editor Greg Peterson, Foley Editor

Fernand Bos, Music Editor

Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor

Ronni Brown, Foley Artist

Shelley Roden, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

B Positive • High Risk Factor • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Bob LaMasney, Re-Recording Mixer Jeff A. Johnson, CAS, Production Mixer

Cobra Kai • December 19 • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Joe DeAngelis, Re-Recording Mixer Chris Carpenter, Re-Recording Mixer Mike Filosa, CAS, Production Mixer Phil McGowan, Scoring Mixer

Hacks • Falling • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer

Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer

Jim Lakin, Production Mixer

The Kominsky Method • Chapter 21. Near, Far, Wherever You Are • Netflix • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Yuri Reese, Re-Recording Mixer

Sean Madsen, Re-Recording Mixer

Brian Wittle, Production Mixer

Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Ryan Kennedy, Re-Recording Mixer

Sean Byrne, Re-Recording Mixer

David Lascelles, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Boys • What I Know • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios

Alexandra Fehrman, Re-Recording Mixer Rich Weingart, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Thomas Hayek, Production Mixer

The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Lee Walpole, Re-Recording Mixer Stuart Hilliker, Re-Recording Mixer Martin Jensen, Re-Recording Mixer Chris Ashworth, Production Mixer

The Handmaid’s Tale • Chicago • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Lou Solakofski, Re-Recording Mixer Joe Morrow, Re-Recording Mixer Sylvain Arseneault, Production Mixer

Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Marc Fishman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Amanda Beggs, Production Mixer

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer Stephen Urata, Re-Recording Mixer Shawn Holden, CAS, Production Mixer Christopher Fogel, Scoring Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Genius: Aretha • Respect • National Geographic • National Geographic presents an Imagine Television and 20th Television Production

Dan Brennan, Re-Recording Mixer

Ken Hahn, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Jay Meagher, Production Mixer

Mare Of Easttown • Sore Must Be The Storm • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Joe DeAngelis, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris Carpenter, Re-Recording Mixer

Richard Bullock, Production Mixer

The Queen’s Gambit • End Game • Netflix • Netflix

Eric Hirsch, Re-Recording Mixer

Eric Hoehn, Re-Recording Mixer Roland Winke, Production Mixer Lawrence Manchester, Scoring Mixer

The Underground Railroad • Chapter 1: Georgia • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios

Onnalee Blank, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Joe White, CAS, Production Mixer

Kari Vähäkuopus, Foley Mixer

WandaVision • The Series Finale • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Danielle Dupre, Re-Recording Mixer Chris Giles, Production Mixer

Doc Kane, ADR Mixer

Casey Stone, Scoring Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You • Apple TV+ • Thrill Hill Productions in association with Apple

Kevin O’Connell, Re-Recording Mixer Kyle Arzt, Re-Recording Mixer

Brad Bergbom, Production Mixer Bob Clearmountain, Music Mixer

David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule

Paul Hsu, Re-Recording Mixer Michael Lonsdale, Production Mixer Pete Keppler, Music Mixer

Hamilton • Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia

Tony Volante, Re-Recording Mixer Roberto Fernandez, Re-Recording Mixer Tim Latham, Re-Recording Mixer

Justin Rathbun, Production Mixer

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Siara Spreen, Re-Recording Mixer

Eleanor Osborne, Re-Recording Mixer

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection; Senator Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Performance By Jamila Woods • CBS • CBS Studios

Pierre de Laforcade, Production Mixer

Harvey Goldberg, Music Mixer

Alan Bonomo, Monitor Mixer

Sunday Afternoon

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

Dick Johnson Is Dead • Netflix • A Netflix Original Documentary / A Big Mouth Productions Film

Katy Chevigny, Producer Marilyn Ness, Producer Kirsten Johnson, Produced by

76 Days • Pluto • 76 Days LLC, MTV Documentary Films

Hao Wu, Produced by Jean Tsien, Produced by

Welcome To Chechnya • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents a Public Square Films production, a David France & Joy A. Tomchin film in association with Ninety Thousand Words, Maylo Films and BBC Storyville

Alice Henty, Produced by

David France, Produced by

Joy A. Tomchin, Produced by Askold Kurov, Produced by Igor Myakotin

Animated Program

“Big Mouth” (Netflix)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” (Adult Swim)

“The Simpsons” (Fox)

“South Park: The Pandemic Special” (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Danielle Gervais, Casting by

Natalie Pino, Casting by

MaryAnne Nicoletti, Casting by Pamela Vallarelli, Location Casting Ally Capriotti Grant, Location Casting

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder

Goloka Bolte, Casting by Ethan Petersen, Casting by

Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Mindy Zemrak, Casting by

Jen Rosen, Casting by

Erica Brooks Hochberg, Casting by

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves, LP

Ron Mare, Casting by

The Voice • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Michelle McNulty, CSA, Casting by Holly Dale, Casting by

Courtney Burns, Casting by

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Archer • The Double Date • FX Networks • FX Productions

Jessica Walter as Malory Archer

Big Mouth • A Very Special 9/11 Episode • Netflix • Netflix

Maya Rudolph as Connie The Hormone Monstress

black-ish: Election Special (Part 2) • ABC • Cinema Gypsy Productions, Inc. & Khalabo Ink Society in association with ABC Signature

Stacey Abrams as Stacey Abrams

Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown

Central Park • A Fish Called Snakehead • Apple TV+ • Apple / 20th Century Fox Television

Tituss Burgess as Cole Tillerman

Central Park • A Fish Called Snakehead • Apple TV+ • Apple / 20th Century Fox Television

Stanley Tucci as Bitsy Brandenham

Family Guy • Stewie’s First Word • FOX • 20th Television Animation

Seth MacFarlane as Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, Glenn Quagmire

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

City So Real • Blood Sport • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films presents / Participant presents / A Kartemquin Films Production

Jackson James, Cinematography by

Steve James, Cinematography by

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix

Gavin Thurston, Director of Photography

Dick Johnson Is Dead • Netflix • A Netflix Original Documentary / A Big Mouth Productions Film

Kirsten Johnson, Director of Photography

Rebuilding Paradise • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents An Imagine Documentaries Production

Lincoln Else, Director of Photography

Secrets Of The Whales • Ocean Giants • Disney+ • Red Rock Films for National Geographic and Disney+

Hayes Baxley, Director of Photography Andy Mitchell, Director of Photography Brian Armstrong, Director of Photography

The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix

John Behrens, Cinematography by Jonathan Pope, Cinematography by

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race • Give Me A Beard Bump • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Joshua Gitersonke, Director of Photography David D’Angelo, Camera

Alan Weeks, Camera

Ryan Shaw, Camera

Petr Cikhart, Camera Vincent Monteleone, Camera

Deadliest Catch • Series Body Of Work • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel

David Reichert, Director of Photography Jacob Tawney, Director of Photography Shane Moore, Director of Photography Dave Arnold, Director of Photography Nathan Garofalos, Director of Photography Todd Stanley, Director of Photography Bryan Miller, Director of Photography Kelvon Agee, Director of Photography Carson Doyle, Director of Photography Scott Messier, Director of Photography Charlie Beck, Director of Photography Josh Thomas, Director of Photography Tom Trainor, Camera

Nate Chambers, Camera Randy Lee, Camera

Life Below Zero • Series Body Of Work • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic

Danny Day, Director of Photography

John Griber, Director of Photography

Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography Ben Mullin, Director of Photography

Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography David Lovejoy, Director of Photography Brian Bitterfeld, Camera

Tom Day, Camera

Jeffrey Alexander, Camera

Josh Fisch, Camera

Queer Eye • Groomer Has It • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Garrett Rose, Director of Photography

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Series Body Of Work • VH1 • World of Wonder

Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography Jay Mack Arnette II, Camera

Jason Cooley, Camera

Pauline Edwards, Camera

Ade Oyebade, Camera

Mario Panagiotopoulos, Camera Jon “Sarge” Schneider, Camera Brett Smith, Camera

Justin Umphenour, Camera

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Allen v. Farrow • Episode 3 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production

Kirby Dick, Directed by

Amy Ziering, Directed by

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films And Polygram Entertainment Present A Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs

Frank Marshall, Directed by

Boys State • Apple TV+ • Apple / A24 / Concordia Studio / Mile End Films

Amanda McBaine, Directed by Jesse Moss, Directed by

Dick Johnson Is Dead • Netflix • A Netflix Original Documentary / A Big Mouth Productions Film

Kirsten Johnson, Directed by

The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix

Jeff Orlowski, Directed by

Tina • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents a Lightbox Production

Dan Lindsay, Directed by TJ Martin, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race • Give Me A Beard Bump • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Bertram van Munster, Directed by

Queer Eye • Preaching Out Loud • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Mark Perez, Directed by

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Gettin’ Lucky • VH1 • World of Wonder

Nick Murray, Directed by

Top Chef • Pan African Portland • Bravo • Magical Elves, LP

Ari Boles, Directed by

The Voice • The Blind Auditions Premiere • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Alan Carter, Directed by

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

Allen v. Farrow • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production

American Masters • PBS • American Masters Pictures

City So Real • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films presents / Participant presents / A Kartemquin Films Production

Pretend It’s A City • Netflix • A Netflix Original Documentary Series

Secrets Of The Whales • Disney+ • Red Rock Films for National Geographic and Disney+

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films And Polygram Entertainment Present A Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs David Blackman, Executive Producer Nicholas Ferrall, Executive Producer Jody Gerson, Executive Producer Jeanne Elfant Festa, Produced by Mark Monroe, Produced by Frank Marshall, Produced by Aly Parker, Supervising Producer

Boys State • Apple TV+ • Apple / A24 / Concordia Studio / Mile End Films Davis Guggenheim, Executive Producer Laurene Powell Jobs, Executive Producer Jonathan Silberberg, Executive Producer Nicole Stott, Executive Producer Shannon Dill, Co-Executive Producer Amanda McBaine, Producer Jesse Moss, Producer

Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents) • FX Networks • The New York Times and Left/Right Ken Druckerman, Executive Producer Stephanie Preiss, Executive Producer Mary Robertson, Executive Producer Banks Tarver, Executive Producer Liz Day, Co-Executive Producer Samantha Stark, Producer Liz Hodes, Producer

The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix Larissa Rhodes, Produced by

Tina • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents a Lightbox Production Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer Erwin Bach, Executive Producer Lisa Heller, Executive Producer Tali Pelman, Executive Producer Simon Chinn, Produced by Jonathan Chinn, Produced by Diane Becker, Producer

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Nailed It! • Netflix • Magical Elves for Netflix

Nicole Byer, Host

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Bobby Berk, Host Karamo Brown, Host Tan France, Host

Antoni Porowski, Host Jonathan Van Ness, Host

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder

RuPaul, Host

Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Mark Cuban, Host Barbara Corcoran, Host Lori Greiner, Host Robert Herjavec, Host Daymond John, Host Kevin O’Leary, Host

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves, LP

Padma Lakshmi, Host Tom Colicchio, Co-Host Gail Simmons, Co-Host

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman • Netflix • Zero Point Zero Production and Worldwide Pants for Netflix

Tom Keaney, Executive Producer

Mary Barclay, Executive Producer

Chris Cechin-De La Rosa, Executive Producer Alexandra Lowry, Executive Producer

Helen Cho, Producer

Michael Steed, Producer

Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special • CBS • Harpo Productions

Tara Montgomery, Executive Producer Terry Wood, Executive Producer

Brian Piotrowicz, Co-Executive Producer Brad Pavone, Co-Executive Producer Lindsay Flader, Producer

Oprah Winfrey, Host

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Stanley Tucci, Executive Producer/Host Adam Hawkins, Executive Producer Eve Kay, Executive Producer

Amy Entelis, Executive Producer

Lyle Gamm, Executive Producer

Jon Adler, Supervising Producer

Molly Harrington, Supervising Producer

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell • CNN • CNN Original Series, Zero Point Zero Production

W. Kamau Bell, Executive Producer/Host Lydia Tenaglia, Executive Producer Morgan Fallon, Executive Producer Sandra Zweig, Executive Producer

Raza Naqvi, Producer

Jane Jo, Producer

Dwayne Kennedy, Supervising Producer

Vice • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents and Vice Media

Beverly Chase, Executive Producer Subrata De, Executive Producer

Craig Thomson, Co-Executive Producer Robert Booth, Supervising Producer Paula Salhanny, Supervising Producer Greg Wright, Supervising Producer Amanda Pisetzner, Supervising Producer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Allen v. Farrow • Episode 4 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production

Michael Abels, Composer

American Masters • Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir • PBS • A Production of KPJR Films, LLC in association with American Masters Pictures

Kathryn Bostic, Composer

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix

Steven Price, Composer

The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix

Mark Crawford, Composer

Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre • HISTORY • BLACKFIN in association with Firelight Films and WhyNot Media for The HISTORY Channel

Branford Marsalis, Composer

Outstanding Narrator

Lincoln: Divided We Stand • The Dogs Of War • CNN • CNN Original Series, Glass Entertainment Group

Sterling K. Brown, Narrator

Mythic Quest • Everlight • Apple TV+ • Apple / Lionsgate / 3 Arts Entertainment / Ubisoft

Anthony Hopkins, Narrator

A Perfect Planet • Volcano • discovery+ • A Silverback Films Production for BBC and Discovery Co-Produced with Tencent Penguin Pictures, ZDF, China Media Group CCTV9 and France Televisions

David Attenborough, Narrator

Secrets Of The Whales • Ocean Giants • Disney+ • Red Rock Films for National Geographic and Disney+

Sigourney Weaver, Narrator

The Year Earth Changed • Apple TV+ • BBC Studios Natural History Unit in association with Apple

David Attenborough, Narrator

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

Allen v. Farrow • Episode 1 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production

Mikaela Shwer, Editor

Parker Laramie, Editor

Sara Newens, Editor

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films And Polygram Entertainment Present A Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs

Derek Boonstra, Editor

Robert A. Martinez, Editor

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry • Apple TV+ • Apple / Interscope Films / The Darkroom / This Machine / Lighthouse Management & Media

Greg Finton, ACE, Editor

Lindsay Utz, ACE, Editor

Azin Samari, Additional Editor

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix

Martin Elsbury, Editor

Charles Dyer, Additional Editor

Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents) • FX Networks • The New York Times and Left/Right

Geoff O’Brien, Editor Pierre Takal, Editor

Q: Into The Storm • The Storm • HBO • HBO Documentary Films in association with Hyrax Films and Hyperobject Industries

Tom Patterson, Lead Editor David Tillman, Editor Cullen Hoback, Editor

Ted Woerner, Editor

Evan Wise, Editor

The Social Dilemma • Netflix • An Exposure Labs Production in association with Argent Pictures for Netflix

Davis Coombe, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Eric Beetner, Editor Michael Bolanowski, Editor Kellen Cruden, Editor Christina Fontana, Editor Jay Gammill, Editor Katherine Griffin, Editor Jason Groothuis, Editor Darrick Lazo, Editor

Ryan Leamy, Editor Joshua Lowry, Editor

Gary Pennington, Editor Jason Pedroza, Editor

Queer Eye • Preaching Out Loud • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Kris Byrnes, Lead Editor

Susan Maridueña Barrett, Editor Nathan Ochiltree, Editor

Tony Zajkowski, Editor

Carlos J. Gamarra, Editor

Brian Ray, Editor

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Condragulations • VH1 • World of Wonder

Jamie Martin, Lead Editor Paul Cross, Editor

Ryan Mallick, Editor Michael Roha, Editor

Top Chef • Restaurant Wars • Bravo • Magical Elves, LP

Steve Lichtenstein, Lead Editor Mike Abitz, Editor

Ericka Concha, Editor

Tim Daniel, Editor

George Dybas, Editor Eric Lambert, Editor Matt Reynolds, Editor Daniel Ruiz, Editor Dan Williams, Editor

The Voice • Series Body Of Work • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

John M. Larson, ACE, Supervising Editor

Robert Michael Malachowski Jr., ACE, Supervising Editor

Hudson H. Smith III, Supervising Editor Matt Antell, Editor

John Baldino, Editor

Sommer Basinger, Editor

Matthew Blair, Editor

Melissa Silva Borden, Editor William Fabian Castro, Editor Nick Don Vito, Editor

Alyssa Dressman Lehner, Editor Glen Ebesu, Editor

Noel A. Guerra, Editor

John Homesley, Editor

Omega Hsu, ACE, Editor Charles A. Kramer, Editor

Terry Maloney, Editor

James J. Munoz, Editor

Andy Perez, Editor

Robby Thompson, Editor

Eric Wise, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck • Steamy Vibes • Bravo • 51 Minds Entertainment

Garrett Hohendorf, Supervising Editor Cameron Teisher, Supervising Editor Michael Sparks, Lead Editor

Josh Franco, Editor

Allison Anastasio, Editor Drew Whitaker, Editor Kimberly Fennik, Editor Lane Gillis, Editor

Tom McCudden, Editor

Deadliest Catch • Series Body Of Work • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel

Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor Isaiah Camp, ACE, Supervising Editor Joe Mikan, ACE, Editor

Art O’Leary, Editor

Alexander Rubinow, ACE, Editor

Ben Bulatao, ACE, Additional Editor Alexandra Moore, ACE, Additional Editor Nico Natale, Additional Editor

Alberto Perez, Additional Editor

Chris Courtner, Additional Editor

Life Below Zero • The Other Side • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic

Tony Diaz, Editor

Matt Edwards, Additional Editor Jennifer Nelson, Additional Editor

Eric Michael Schrader, Additional Editor Michael Swingler, Additional Editor

Naked And Afraid • Sand Trapped • Discovery Channel • Renegade 83, LLC for Discovery Channel

Eric Goldfarb, Editor Morgen Stary, Editor Todd Beabout, Editor PJ Wolff, Editor

Igor Borovac, Editor Felise Epstein, Editor Michael Russell, Editor

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked • The Bag Ball • VH1 • World of Wonder

Kellen Cruden, Editor Yali Sharon, Editor Shayna Casey, Editor

Short Form Animated Program

“Love, Death + Robots” (Netflix)