U.K. Film and TV Charity Launches Mental Health Campaign – Global Bulletin

CAMPAIGN

The U.K. Film and TV Charity launched a year-long campaign on Wednesday to tackle the mental health challenges facing the industry. The “Let’s Reset” campaign is designed to tackle the stigma still associated with mental health by challenging common preconceptions, improving attitudes and behaviors across the industry, and by demonstrating the benefits of healthier, more supported, and inclusive working environments, including greater creativity, diversity, and retention of talent.

New research from the second Looking Glass Survey due at the end of the month indicates almost four out of five workers in film and TV believe intensity of work is having a negative impact on their mental health.

The campaign calls on those in positions of power to act, to effect change, and commit to better ways of working. It will move from awareness-raising in the initial launch phase to showcasing and amplifying tools and initiatives to improve the support available, while continuing to address the root causes of the mental health and wellbeing emergency in the industry through to Sept. 2022.

Top executives of the U.K. industry are supporting the campaign, including Lucinda Hicks, CEO Banijay U.K., Charlotte Moore, chief content officer, BBC, Ralph Lee, CEO, BBC Studios Productions, Lee Jury, senior VP of studio marketing, Disney EMEA, Kate Best, head of production at IMG, Carolyn McCall, CEO at ITV, Zai Bennett, MD, Content, Sky U.K. and Ireland, Ben Frow, chief content officer, ViacomCBS Networks U.K. and Kevin Trehy, MD, Warner Bros. Productions.

Gayathiri Guliani Lionsgate

APPOINTMENT

Gayathiri Guliani has joined Lionsgate South Asia as VP, licensing and content partnerships and will work closely with Rohit Jain, MD, Lionsgate South Asia and networks and emerging markets Asia. Guliani joins from Sony Pictures India, where she was director, international business and revenues.

A media industry veteran with over two decades of experience, Guliani has had previous stints at Star TV, Channel V, Viacom 18, Reliance Entertainment Group and Sahara One Motion Pictures. She joins at a time when streamer Lionsgate Play is expanding rapidly across Asia.

“Hunting the Essex Lorry Killers” Rocket Rights

DISTRIBUTION

Rocket Rights has signed the international distribution rights to one-off documentary “Hunting the Essex Lorry Killers.” Produced by U.K.-based Expectation for BBC Two, the film tracks the investigation into the death of 39 Vietnamese migrants who suffocated in the back of a lorry in October 2019 whilst being trafficked to the U.K.

Spanning Britain, Europe and Vietnam, the film shows how Essex police detectives cracked open a multimillion-pound international smuggling ring with its roots in a seemingly innocuous haulage business in the heart of Northern Ireland.

The film will premiere on BBC Two on Oct. 13.

“Inside Beverly Hills: The Land Of The Rich And Famous” Spun Gold TV

Meanwhile, U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 has acquired three-part series “Inside Beverly Hills: The Land Of The Rich And Famous” from Spun Gold TV. Billed as “gloriously escapist,” the series offers a view into the opulent homes, hotels and businesses of Beverly Hills to see how the other half spend their time at work, rest and play. It meets the entrepreneurs, estate agents, stylists and designers catering to every whim of the Hollywood stars, social media super-influencers, aristocrats and millionaires who have made their fortunes in Beverly Hills.

Mark Fennessy Michelle Grace Hunder

LABEL

Endemol Shine Australia co-founder Mark Fennessy has launched Helium, an independent production label with a focus on premium scripted and premium factual content. The company’s initial slate includes drama series “Last King of The Cross,” currently in pre-production and feature film “6 Festivals,” both for Paramount Plus. Crime thriller series “Sex and Thugs and Rock n Roll,” a joint venture with Richard Lowenstein and his company Ghost, is in advanced development.

The Helium umbrella includes Helium Studios, Helium Pictures and Helium Records.

Fennessy was in charge of independent production label Crackerjack before forming FremantleMedia in Australia. He launched Shine with brother Carl and Elisabeth Murdoch and oversaw the merger with Endemol to create Endemol Shine Australia.

COMMISSION

U.K. broadcaster ITV has recommissioned a second six-part series of crime drama “Professor T” starring Ben Miller (“Bridgerton”) and Frances de la Tour (“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”).

Set against the backdrop of Cambridge University, the season will see Jasper Tempest and his mother Adelaide seek help from a therapist, which in turn will uncover more secrets from Professor T’s troubled childhood.

The first season was a ratings success for ITV. Belgian director Dries Vos returns to direct the second season, which will be filmed in during the spring of 2022. Executive producers are Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino and the series is written by Matt Baker and Malin-Sarah Gozin.

“Professor T” is currently available to viewers to catch up on ITV Hub and also available to BritBox U.K. subscribers. In the U.S. and Canada the series is available on the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel.

The second series will be produced by Eagle Eye Drama in association with Caviar and is supported by the Belgian tax shelter. PBS Distribution holds the North American rights. Beta Film will distribute the series worldwide.