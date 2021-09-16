Piers Morgan Returns to Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp

Controversial British media personality Piers Morgan has signed deal with Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.

Under the terms of the deal, Morgan will write a column for Murdoch’s U.K. tabloid The Sun, U.S. publication The New York Post and host a daily television show that will air on week nights in the U.K., U.S. and Australia and also present a series of “True Crime” documentaries.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to News Corp, which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago,” Morgan said. “Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together. I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews, and a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged.

“I’m also delighted to become a columnist for The Sun and the New York Post, two brilliantly successful and popular newspaper brands,” Morgan added. “I’m going home and we’re going to have some fun.”

Rupert Murdoch who serves as executive chair of News Corp, said: “Piers is the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire. Piers is a brilliant presenter, a talented journalist and says what people are thinking and feeling. He has many passionate fans around the world and we look forward to expanding his audience in the U.K., at Fox Nation, Sky News Australia, The Sun and the New York Post.”

