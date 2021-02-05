Sports Meets Business in One Championship’s ‘Apprentice’ Reality Show

Sports media group, One Championship is launching its own version of the reality TV show with “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” kicking off from March this year. It has amassed a suitably muscular array of broadcast partners.

The show assembles 16 fight candidates to compete through business and physical challenges over 13 episodes. Their $250,000 prize is the chance to work for a year directly under One Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Contestants hail from 11 countries and were named as: Lara Pearl Alvarez (Philippines); Alvin Ang (Singapore); Irina Chadsey (Russia); Eugene Chung (U.S.); Teirra Kamolvattanavith (Thailand); Joy Koh (Singapore); Monica Millington (U.S.); Paulina Purnomowati (Indonesia); Jessica Ramella (Venezuela); Niraj Puran Rao (India); Nazee Sajedi (U.S.); Louie Sangalang (Philippines); Sho Takei (Japan); Clinton Tudor (New Zealand); Roman Wilson (U.S.); and Kexin Ye (Germany).

With the Singapore Tourism Board as partner, “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” was filmed entirely in Singapore in accordance with prevailing health and safety protocols. The production was helmed by executive producer and Refinery Media founder Karen Seah.

The show will premiere across on AXN, with markets include Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Vietnam, from March 18, 2021. It has also been picked up by TikTok-owner Bytedance to stream on its mainland Chinese platforms Douyin, Xigua, and Toutiao platforms from March 20.

Supplementary broadcast deals have also been struck with MediaCorp (Singapore), Abema (Japan), KompasTV (Indonesia), Amarin TV (Thailand), LINE TV (Thailand), TV5 Network (Philippines), and HTV (Vietnam).

It will be available outside Asia from June.

The show also features leading business figures as special guests. They include: Zoom CEO Eric Yuan; Grab CEO Anthony Tan; Zilingo CEO Ankiti Bose; Catcha Group CEO Patrick Grove; Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson; and Everise CEO Sudhir Agarwal.

Athletes confirmed to make appearances on the show include martial arts legends Georges St-Pierre and Renzo Gracie, and former One Championship alumni Ben Askren, Brandon Vera, Angela Lee, Demetrious Johnson, Xiong Jing Nan, Indian wrestling champion Ritu Phogat, and Karate world champion Sage Northcutt.