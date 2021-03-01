Nickelodeon Sets up ‘Taylor’s Island’ Kids Series in Australia

ViacomCBS units Nickelodeon and Australia’s Network 10 have joined forces to produce children’s action-comedy series “Taylor’s Island.” They are joined in the production by Fremantle Entertainment, Nordic Entertainment Group and Screen Australia.

Production of the 20 x 22-minute live action series is set to begin in Queensland, Australia from July. The finished show is intended to appear on Nickelodeon channels around the world and Nordic’s Viaplay streaming service from early 2022.

The narrative follows a girl who is fascinated by the phenomena surrounding a mysterious island, ever since her uncle’s disappearance there. With a gang of friends, including a wisecracking local rebel, a tough thrill seeker, a hypochondriac, and an aspiring vlogger, she goes on an adventure of a lifetime, facing endless beaches, hidden treasures and cryptic riddles.

“Taylor’s Island” is produced by Fremantle Australia, executive produced by Chris Oliver-Taylor, and produced by Tim Powell alongside co-producer Jonah Klein. Chris Rose, VP production & development for Nickelodeon International and VIS KIDS, is overseeing the show with Rachel Davis serving as the executive in charge of production for Nickelodeon International in Australia. Additional executive producers include creators Matt Cooke, Vince Lund and Michael Ford. “Taylor’s Island” has received major production investment from Screen Australia, in association with regional agency Screen Queensland.

“This new partnership marks our first non-preschool Australian scripted live-action production for Nickelodeon channels around the world,” said Jules Borkent, executive VP, kids & family, ViacomCBS Networks International. “As we continue to diversify our kids content pipeline, this is an exciting time for us to team up with ViacomCBS’s own Network 10 to bring new content to kids everywhere.”

Network 10 was acquired by CBS Corp. in late 2017 and became a division of CBS Studios International. In 2019, CBS re-merged with Nickelodeon-owners Viacom to become ViacomCBS.

Nickelodeon International has made other recent production commitments including: “Deer Squad,” a co-production with Chinese streaming platform iQIYI; a co-production in Israel with Ananey Studios on “Spyders”; and in India with Viacom18 on “The Twisted Timeline of “Sammy & Raj.”