Netflix Reveals Cast and Showrunners for Thai Cave Rescue Limited Series

Netflix has revealed the cast and showrunners for its limited series about the 2018 rescue of trapped soccer players in a Thai cave.

Dana Ledoux Miller and Michael Russell Gunn, both veterans of “Designated Survivor,” will serve as showrunners for the series, slated to premiere globally in 2022.

The limited series, set to start shooting in Northern Thailand, will tell the story how 12 young soccer players and their coach — known as the Wild Boars — were finally rescued after being trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand after more than two weeks.

The rescue mission received worldwide attention, with the likes of tech billionaire Elon Musk offering to help. The story also caught the attention of Oscar winning documentary filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (“Free Solo”), who directed “The Rescue,” a documentary about the rescue that is headed to the Toronto Intl. Film Festival.

The Netflix production has cast “Beam” Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote as “Coach Ek.” The rescued boys will be played by Thai newcomers: Pratya Patong, Thanaphong Kanthawong, Songpol Kanthawong, Thanawut Chetuku, Thapanot Huttaprasu, Chakkaphat Sisat, Thanapat Phungpumkaew, Teerapat Somkaew, Rattapoom Nakeesathid, Watcharaphol Poungsawan, Apisit Saengchan and Aphisit Yookham.

Miller and Gunn will also serve as executive producers in addition to showrunners. “Baz” Nattawut Poonpiriya (“Bad Genius,” “One for the Road”) will direct the first episode and serve as exec producer, with Kevin Tancharoen (“Warrior,” “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) also directing and exec producing. John Penotti, Jon M. Chu, Lance Johnson, John Logan Pierson and Tim Coddington will also serve as exec producers.

“I am excited and honored to be bringing the Tham Luang story to the screen,” Poonpiriya said. “My goal is to craft an authentic portrayal of what happened with respect to the experiences of those who were there. In partnership with talented Asian-American storytellers like Jon M. Chu and Kevin Tancharoen, we are confident that our retelling of this remarkable story will resonate with audiences worldwide.”

With the assistance of SK Global, Netflix secured the rights to exclusively tell the story of the 12 soccer players and assistant Coach Ek and their experience in this rescue. Chu, the director of “Crazy Rich Asians,” became attached to the project in 2019.