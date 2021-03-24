Monster Union Sets Korean Version of U.K. Comedy Series ‘Uncle’

Leading South Korean TV production studio Monster Union has commissioned a local adaptation of British comedy series “Uncle.” The Korean series will be the first localization of the scripted format, which is represented by BBC Studios.

The darkly comic series follows the misadventures of a dissolute, out-of-work musician who forges an unlikely alliance with his 12-year-old nephew after being morally blackmailed into looking after him by his chaotic sister, on the day that the man was planning to kill himself. He is not a natural with either kids or responsibility, and tries to keep his new charge out of trouble but often ends up creating more problems for himself.

The original series was written by Oliver Refson and Lilah Vandenburgh, directed by Oliver Refson, and produced by Baby Cow Productions, the production company founded by Steve Coogan and Henry Normal. It was commissioned for three seasons (20 episodes) and played on BBC Three, with stand-up comedian and singer/songwriter Nick Helm and Elliot Speller-Gillott in the lead roles.

Monster Union is part of public broadcaster Korean Broadcasting System (KBS). The retread will premiere on TV Chosun at an unspecified later date with South Korean actor, Jung-sae Oh (“It’s Okay To Be Not Okay,” “When The Camellia Blooms”) in the starring role.

“The warm and honest exploration of family told in a fun and humorous way through the eyes of an uncle and nephew feels like the right story for viewers to be able to see in these complicated times. South Korea continues to be a leader in sophisticated scripted adaptation,” said Andre Renaud, senior VP of global format sales at BBC Studios.

Baby Cow this week announced that it had hired Sarah Monteith as its new CEO. A particular focus will be building the company’s international reputation and reputation. Monteith joins from BBC Studios.