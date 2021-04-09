Red Hot Australian Cast Set for ‘Fires’ Fact-Based Drama Series

Leading producers Tony Ayres and Belinda Chayko have assembled an extraordinary Australian cast for Fires, a drama series that presents personal tales from the front lines of the country’s recent catastrophic fire season.

The series, which is now shooting in Victoria state is produced by NBCUniversal -backed Tony Ayres Productions and Matchbox Pictures. Australian Broadcasting Corporation is on board as local broadcaster. International rights are handled by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

The project is helmed by three leading film directors: Michael Rymer (“Hannibal,” “Picnic at Hanging Rock”), Ana Kokkinos (“The Hunting,” “Seven Types of Ambiguity”) and Kim Mordaunt (“Wakefield,” “The Rocket”).

The ensemble cast includes: Eliza Scanlen (“Babyteeth,” “Sharp Objects”), Sam Worthington (“Avatar,” “Hacksaw Ridge”), Richard Roxburgh (“The Crown,” “Rake”), Sullivan Stapleton (“Blindspot,” “Animal Kingdom”), Miranda Otto (“Homeland”), Hunter Page-Lochard (“Harrow,” “Cleverman”), Anna Torv (“Mindhunter,” “Secret City”), Kate Box (“Stateless,” “Wentworth”), Helana Sawires (“Stateless,” “Ali’s Wedding”), Daniel Henshall (“Defending Jacob,” “Lambs of God”) and Noni Hazlehurst (“A Place to Call Home,” “Ladies in Black”).

They are joined by newcomers Ameshol Ajang, Stacy Clausen and Nyawuda Chuol.

Fires” is structured as an anthology that weaves character studies inspired by true stories into a narrative about the Australian bushfires of 2019-2020 that changed lives and captured the world’s attention. Each episode is based around a different community and drawn from reports of ordinary people and the difficult choices they were forced to make.

The writing team is led by Chayko (“Safe Harbour,” “Stateless”) and includes Jacquelin Perske (“The Cry”), Mirrah Foulkes (“Judy and Punch”), Steven McGregor (“Mystery Road”) and Anya Beyersdorf (“Eden2). Executive producers include Ayres (“Stateless,” “The Slap”), Andrea Denholm (“Wrong Kind of Black”) and Liz Watts (“The King,” “True History of the Kelly Gang”). Elisa Argenzio (“Lambs of God”) is the producer.

Major production investment was received from the federal government’s Screen Australia, in association with Australian Broadcasting Corporation. Additional support comes from state agency Film Victoria through its Victorian Screen Incentive and Regional Location Assistance Fund.