Dynamic Television Boards Jocelyn Moorehouse’s ‘Savage River’ Australian Crime Series (EXCLUSIVE)

U.S. TV distributor Dynamic Television has picked up worldwide distribution rights to Australian crime thriller series “Savage River.”

The show, about a female ex-con who is accused of a fresh murder, is directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker,” “Stateless”) and stars Katherine Langford (“Thirteen Reasons Why,” “Knives Out”).

The 6×57 minute series is co-created by writers Belinda Bradley, Franz Docherty and lead writer Giula Sandler (“Murders at White House Farm,” “Glitch”). After being developed and commissioned by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the show is produced by Aquarius Films, whose principals Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford also take writing credits.

The production, filming in Melbourne and regional Victoria state, received major production investment from the federal government’s Screen Australia and additional financial support from Film Victoria and The Post Lounge.

The crew is top notch. It includes: Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Don McAlpine (“X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” “Moulin Rouge!”); production designer Jo Ford (“The Secrets She Keeps,” “Picnic at Hanging Rock”); costume designer Maria Pattison (“Berlin Syndrome,” “Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries”) and composer David Hirschfelder (“Elizabeth,” “Shine,” “Strictly Ballroom”).

The story involves a woman who returns to her hometown after eight years in prison. But the close-knit community of Savage River is not about to let her forget the past and when a murder occurs the woman is immediately suspected. As she sets out to prove her innocence, she uncovers long-buried secrets.

“The scripts have the timeless, universal appeal of the crime TV genre coupled with very distinctive, original characters and the unique specificity of the Australian rural and social landscape,” said Staniford and Fielder in a statement. “Jocelyn, at the helm of all six episodes, is one of the most talented Australian directors working today and her previous work is a testament to her unique artistic vision.” Aquarius has past credits including “Berlin Syndrome,” “Dirt Music” and “Lion.”

“ Savage River’ is a compelling and suspenseful mystery and I look forward to working with the extremely talented Katherine Langford in the lead role,” said Moorhouse.

“ ‘Savage River’ is a superbly written crime drama from immensely talented filmmakers,” said Daniel March, managing partner for Dynamic Television. “We’re excited to acquire a series that is sure to be gripping, compelling and will deliver what global audiences crave.”

Dynamic’s series include The Cartel’s “Creepshow,” Netflix’s “Ginny & Georgia,” Baltasar Kormakur’s Icelandic crime drama “Trapped,” and the hit Scandinavian crime procedural “The Sommerdahl Murders.”