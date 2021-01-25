Song Yoo-jung, Korean Actress, Dies at 26

South Korean actress Song Yoo-jung has died age 26. The causes are currently unknown.

The information was confirmed Song’s representatives at the Sublime Artist Agency. The agency also posted the news on Instagram.

Song began as a model and debuted as an actor in MBC’s Golden Rainbow.” She was best known for her recurring role in MBC TV series “Make A Wish” where she appeared in 120 episodes between 2014 and 2015 as the character Han Da-won. More recently Song also appeared in another series “School 2017,” broadcast by KBS2, and “Dear My Name.”

“Actress Song Yoo-jung has left us,” the notice said. “Yoo Jung was always a friend who gave happiness with a bright smile. She was a wonderful actor who played with passion bigger than anyone else. Thank you for joining us as an actor at the Sublime Artist Agency.”

It is understood that Song died on Saturday and that a private funeral has already taken place.

Korea has seen a succession of deaths of young celebrities. These include the death by suicide of K-pop star Jonghyun (real name: Kim Jong-hyun), who was 27. In 2019, Singer Sulli, formerly of the band f(x), was found dead at her home at the age of 25. Another K-pop star Goo Hara, formerly a member of girl band Kara, was found dead at 28.

The Korean music, film and TV industries are currently enjoying global renown due to a combination of talent, rigorous training and social media marketing. Behind the glamour, however, the industry is known to put great pressure on its young stars. And fans can turn into bullying detractors online.

Actresses and other female artists have also killed themselves, complaining of depression and disillusionment with the industry. Jang Ja-yeon, who had a supporting role in the Korean version of hit TV series “Boys Over Flowers,” wrote in her suicide note that she had been forced to perform sexual favors to so-called sponsors who help talent get roles in popular TV series or films.