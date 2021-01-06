Catherine Zeta-Jones to Star in Second Season of Fox Police Procedural ‘Prodigal Son’

Catherine Zeta-Jones will star as Claremont’s newest psychiatric resident doctor, Dr. Vivian Capshaw, on the forthcoming second season of Fox’s police procedural “Prodigal Son.”

The Academy Award, Tony Award and three-time Screen Actors Guild Award winner will appear regularly in the latter half of the series opposite fellow Welsh native Michael Sheen. When the show’s infamous serial killer Dr. Martin Whitly (Sheen), also known as “The Surgeon,” is assigned to infirmary duty, Zeta-Jones’ Capshaw revels in tasking the charismatic psychopath with tedious, debasing tasks. But as Martin proves his genius to Capshaw, the doctor begins to see his twisted expertise as an asset (which may not necessarily be a good thing).

“An extraordinary talent, Catherine Zeta-Jones is the perfect foil for the brilliant Michael Sheen,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment, in a statement. “I can’t wait to see these two greats go head-to-head in a season that is bound to raise the bar set by an outstanding Season One.” Most recently, Zeta-Jones starred in the 2017 true-life crime drama telefilm “Cocaine Godmother,” where she played notorious Miami drug lord Griselda Restrepo Blanco.

Season Two of “Prodigal Son” premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 12 on Fox. Newcomer Catherine Zeta-Jones’ castmates set to return to the series include Tom Payne, Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, Keiko Agena, Halston Sage and Bellamy Young. The cop drama picks up where the last season left off, with protagonist Malcolm Bright’s (Payne) life in shambles after the actions of his sister, Ainsley (Sage) may threaten to tear the family apart all over again. Further complicating matters is Bright’s deepening relationship with his homicidal father. Two guest stars include Christian Borle and Michael Potts.

Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment, “Prodigal Son” is executive produced by Chris Fedak, Sam Sklaver, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Last fall, the show averaged 9.3 million multi-platform viewers.