Scott Rudin to Resign From the Broadway League

Following allegations of workplace abuse, Scott Rudin is resigning from the Broadway League.

In a statement to the New York Times on Saturday, Rudin apologized for his behavior and revealed his resignation from the national trade association, which organizes the Tony Awards every year along with the American Theatre Wing.

“I know apologizing is not, by any means, enough,” Rudin told the Times. “In stepping back, I intend to work on my issues and do so fully aware that many will feel that this is too little and too late.”

Rudin’s statement comes after the publication of a Hollywood Reporter story on April 7 that detailed allegations of abuse and bullying, including alleged instances where Rudin threw a stapler and baked potato at workers and smashed a computer monitor on the hand of an assistant.

In the past week, Rudin has also announced that he is “stepping back” from an “active producer” role on Broadway as well as his film and streaming projects. Rudin was involved with the Broadway productions of “The Book of Mormon,” “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Ivo van Hove’s reimagining of “West Side Story” and “The Music Man” starring Hugh Jackman.

In a statement on Wednesday, Jackman said the anticipated revival of “The Music Man” is “rebuilding” without Rudin.

“I want to say how much I respect and applaud the people that have spoken up about their experience working with Scott Rudin,” Jackman said. “It takes an enormous amount of courage and strength to stand up and state your truth. This has started a conversation that is long overdue, not just on Broadway, and the entertainment industry, but across all workforce.”

On Thursday, several hundred protesters gathered in New York City demanding Rudin’s removal from the theater industry, calling on unions and trade associations to distance themselves from the producer.

As for film, Rudin was set to produce several films for A24, including “The Humans” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” However, A24 has since cut ties with Rudin and he will exit those projects.

Representatives for Rudin and the Broadway League did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.