Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo’s Musical ‘Invincible’ Gets L.A. Industry Presentation (EXCLUSIVE)

“Invincible: The Musical,” Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo’s Broadway-bound show based on “Romeo and Juliet,” will have an invite-only industry presentation at The Bourbon Room in Los Angeles Nov. 10-12.

Named for Benatar’s famous 1985 single, “Invincible” features music from both Benatar and Neil Giraldo, with book by Bradley Bredeweg, direction by Scott Schwartz, choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Grant, orchestrations by Neil Giraldo and music direction and arrangements by Jesse Vargas. Jamie Cesa and Bel Chiasso Entertainment are the producers.

The musical follows two star-crossed lovers searching for peace in 21st century Verona as the newly elected chancellor Paris sets out to destroy the city’s progressive resistance movement.

“When we first began this musical journey, we had no idea where it would take us,” Benatar and Giraldo said. “The opportunity to work with such creative and talented artists is inspirational. It’s so exciting to see the songs we’ve performed for 42 years morph and fit so beautifully into the story we’ve always cherished. The recent shutdown allowed us the time to expand this new production into something more extraordinary than we ever imagined. We’re thrilled that live performances have started again, and grateful for the opportunity to showcase ‘Invincible: The Musical’ in front of an audience where it belongs.”

“I’m delighted and honored to be working side-by-side with Pat Benatar and Neil

Giraldo,” said Cesa. “Their legendary music is integral to the lives of millions worldwide and across generations. Bradley Bredeweg’s inspired vision to weave Pat and Neil’s powerful anthems and stirring ballads through ‘Romeo and Juliet’ is a formidable task. As we set out to reimagine the most revered love story in history, we knew we needed the mastery of Scott Schwartz, the inventiveness of Jesse Vargas and the imaginations of Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Grant. The dedication and perseverance of this remarkable group of artists affords me the opportunity to introduce — with tremendous joy and pride — ‘Invincible: The Musical.’”

Over four decades, husband and wife Benatar and Giraldo have produced two multi-platinum, five platinum and three gold albums, as well as nineteen Top 40 hits. They have sold over thirty million records worldwide and won four consecutive Grammy awards and three American Music awards. Along with “Invincible,” they are known for songs such as “We Belong,” ” “Love Is A Battlefield,” “Promises In The Dark,” “Heartbreaker,” “Hell Is For Children” and “We Live For Love.”