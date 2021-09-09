‘Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody’ Returning to Off-Broadway (EXCLUSIVE)

“Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody,” a sendup of the beloved Richard Curtis rom-com classic, will return to the stage. The Off-Broadway production, which is produced by Right Angle Entertainment, will begin performances on Wednesday, Nov. 24 in the Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center, with an opening night set for Tuesday, Nov. 30. The limited engagement is set to run through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Right Angle Entertainment mined similar terrain with “The Office! A Musical Parody” and “Friends! The Musical Parody.”

“Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody” follows nine quirky, questionable couples looking for love across the pond. Sixteen years after the movie premiered and set hearts aflutter, it asks such questions as: Is love… falling for your secretary when you are prime minster? Falling for your secretary when you are married to Emma Thompson? Falling for the maid after your wife cheats on you? Falling for your best friend’s wife and showing up with poster boards?

The show is resuming performances after theaters are reopening across the city after months of being shuttered because of COVID-19. On Broadway, “Pass Over” is currently playing to full houses, while shows such as “Hamilton,” “The Lion King” and “Wicked” will resume performances this month.

“Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody” will also be opening in Chicago this holiday season. Performance dates, venue, and casting of that production will be announced shortly.

Written by Bob and Tobly McSmith, ”Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody” features music and orchestration by Basil Winterbottom. The 2019 premiere of the show was directed by Tim Drucker and choreographed by Brooke Engen.