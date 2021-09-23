CAA Signs Movement Artist Jon ‘Boogz’ Smith (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has signed Jon “Boogz” Smith, a movement artist, choreographer and director whose work often blends modern technology with dance. Boogz has been noted for having a strong social justice thread that extends across his various projects.

His past projects include the short film “Color of Reality,” which he wrote, choreographed, and directed in collaboration with Alexa Meade and Lil Buck; and “Together,” a virtual reality experience that infused dance and technology, and was directed by another CAA client, Terrence Malick. That project was featured at the Tribeca Film Festival. In addition, he has worked as a choreographer with major talents, including Mikhail Baryshnikov, Naomi Campbell, Gloria Estefan and Pharrell Williams, among others. Estefan is also represented by CAA.

His choreography was also featured in Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance,” Cirque du Soleil’s “Michael Jackson One” and, most recently, on the Starz show “Blindspotting,” starring client Jasmine Cephas Jones. He also appeared in “Break! Substance Over Hype.”

Boogz currently has projects in development with A24, Anonymous Content, Hulu, and the Public Theater, all of which merge movement with fine art, film and technology. His stated mission is to use movement to inspire and change the world, while elevating the artistic, educational and social impact of dance.

Boogz has also worked as a creative consultant and director, launching ad campaigns for such major brands as Banana Republic, Apple, Hulu and Lexus.

He is managed by Tom Lassally at 3 Arts Entertainment. His attorney is Ken Hertz at Hertz Lichtenstein Young & Polk LLP.