Grammy Nominee Heidi Blickenstaff, Broadway Newcomer Morgan Dudley Join ‘Jagged Little Pill’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Heidi Blickenstaff will join the cast of “Jagged Little Pill” when the acclaimed musical returns to Broadway this fall. She will play the lead role of Mary Jane Healy, stepping into the part during the maternity leave of Tony-nominated original star Elizabeth Stanley. Stanley will then return to the role of Mary Jane on a limited schedule beginning in November. She will share the role with Blickenstaff thereafter.

In addition, newcomer Morgan Dudley will make her Broadway debut as Frankie Healy, taking over the role from departing Tony Award nominee Celia Rose Gooding, who recently landed the role of Uhura in “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” Blickenstaff and Dudley star alongside returning Tony-nominated original cast members Derek Klena as Nick Healy, Sean Allan Krill as Steve Healy, Kathryn Gallagher as Bella, Lauren Patten as Jo, and Antonio Cipriano as Phoenix.

New to the ensemble cast are Runako Campbell, Janine DiVita, Veronica Otim, Wren Rivera, and Grace Slear. They join the returning company of Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Kelsey Orem, DeAnne Stewart, and Kei Tsuruharatani.

“We couldn’t think of a better person to share the role of Mary Jane Healy than the extraordinarily talented virtuoso Heidi Blickenstaff, who is bringing her own unique interpretation to the role,” said producer Eva Price. “We can’t wait for these two women to thrill and inspire audiences at the Broadhurst this fall.”

“I am very excited for Elizabeth having become a mother!” said Alanis Morissette. “And thrilled that she is able to return to the role of Mary Jane in a way that cares for this deeply important chapter of her personal journey by sharing the role with Heidi, who herself is a mom. It takes a village to raise a child, and it takes a Broadway village to support a mother. This level of support is exciting, collaborative and path-clearing for moms – to know that they can remain expressed and connected with their artistic community, while embracing the priority and intimacy of motherhood.”

Morissette continues with, “a super warm welcome to Morgan, who feels like a true multi-gifted powerhouse, and I am very excited for her to grace us in this musical.”

Producer Vivek J. Tiwary adds, “We’re so moved by the talent and spirit of Morgan Dudley, who captivated us from the first moment we saw her. As we embark on our re-opening with Heidi, Morgan and new cast members Runako Campbell, Janine DiVita, Veronica Otim, Wren Rivera, and Grace Slear – who join our brilliant returning company – we share a renewed hope and a determination that we are creating a space that is inclusive, and one where everyone can thrive.”

Blickenstaff previously appeared in “Something Rotten!,” “The Addams Family,” and “Disney’s The Little Mermaid.” She is an Outer Critics Circle and Grammy Award nominee for her work in “Something Rotten!”

Dudley most recently appeared in the 2020 Netflix musical “The Prom,” which was directed by Ryan Murphy. Some of her other notable credits include an appearance in the Nickelodeon series “Henry Danger.”

“Jagged Little Pill” was a box office and critical hit when it opened in December 2019. The show features music from Morissette’s mega-selling album of the same name including “You Oughta Know,” “Head Over Feet,” “Hand In My Pocket,” and “Ironic.” It is nominated for 15 Tony Awards. The show, which closed due to COVID-19, is reopening at the Broadhurst Theatre on October 21, 2021.