Broadway Shows Suffer Wave of COVID Cancellations

Broadway is being hit with a wave of cancellations as COVID-19 cases surge in New York City.

“Mrs. Doubtfire: The Musical” announced Thursday that it will go on hiatus from Dec. 16 through Dec. 19 due to the detection of a positive COVID test in its company. The show is expected to resume performances on Dec. 21.

That comes on the heels of an announcement that the Thursday matinee of “MJ The Musical” and the evening performance of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” would be cancelled after a “a limited number” of Broadway company members from both productions tested positive for COVID.

A slew of Broadway shows have cancelled shows after cast or crew members tested positive in recent days, including box office juggernauts such as “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “Ain’t Too Proud,” “Freestyle Love Supreme” and “Hamilton.” An Off-Broadway revival of “Little Shop of Horrors” also cancelled several shows. And the problem isn’t limited to Broadway. The West End revival of “Cabaret” confirmed performances would be cancelled for the rest of the week after “members of the company” tested positive, and the London production of “Hamilton” also scrapped Friday’s show.

Amid a dramatic rise in cases in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city will be increasing COVID-19 testing capacity and opening more testing sites, along with distributing more KN95 masks to the public.

Broadway theaters had been closed for more than a year and finally began reopening in late summer and early fall. A rise in COVID cases could be disastrous for a business that was only slowly regaining its footing.