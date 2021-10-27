Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group, Concord Theatricals Extend Partnership (EXCLUSIVE)

Concord Theatricals has extended its long-term partnership with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Really Useful Group for exclusive representation of the legendary composer’s professional and amateur stage licensing rights in North America.

The deal with the licensing giant covers such Lloyd Webber composed classics as “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Evita” and “Cats,” as well as lesser-known and less-frequently produced shows such as “Tell Me On a Sunday” and “Aspects of Love.”

“I am delighted that our partnership with Concord Theatricals has been renewed. It is more important than ever before that we develop productions which entice people back into theatres across the United States and, indeed, the world. I look forward to working with Concord for the years ahead,” said Lloyd Webber.

“It is a privilege to continue our relationship with RUG in representing Andrew and his collaborators’ magnificent catalog of landmark musicals,” said Sean Patrick Flahaven, chief theatricals executive for Concord.

Added Bill Gaden, president of Concord Theatricals: “We have recently worked with the RUG team on many exciting initiatives for the North American market including the release of ‘School of Rock’ to our professional theatres through 2025, the new 60-minute version of ‘Cats: Young Actors Edition’ and the continuing development of state-of-the-art tracks from Right On Cue Services. We look forward to carrying on the creation of cutting-edge resources for our customers and our great partnership with ALW and RUG.”

Concord launched The Musical Company, a joint venture with The Really Useful Group, in 2016. With the formation of Concord Theatricals in 2018, The Andrew Lloyd Webber Collection was joined by the catalogs of R&H Theatricals, Samuel French and Tams-Witmark. Prior to 2016, the ALW Collection was licensed by R&H Theatricals.

Concord Theatricals roster includes the work of Irving Berlin, Agatha Christie, George & Ira Gershwin, Marvin Hamlisch, Lorraine Hansberry, Kander & Ebb, Kitt & Yorkey, Ken Ludwig, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dominique Morisseau, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Thornton Wilder and August Wilson.