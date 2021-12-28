‘Ain’t Too Proud’ Becomes Latest Broadway Musical to Close as COVID Hits Theater Business Hard

Broadway is losing another show.

“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations,” the jukebox musical about the influential vocal group behind “My Girl” and “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the Imperial Theatre.

Barring any additional COVID cancellations (a big ask these days), “Ain’t Too Proud” will have played 488 performances and 21 previews when cast members take their final bow. The announcement comes as the theater business is grappling with a wave of COVID-related closures and cancellations, as a resurgent pandemic threatens its tentative recovery. In recent days, “Jagged Little Pill,” “Thoughts of a Colored Man” and “Waitress” all announced they would end their runs. Shows such as “Aladdin,” “The Lion King,” “Hamilton” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” and “MJ the Musical” have been forced to cancel performances after there were breakthrough cases of COVID in their respective companies. “Ain’t Too Proud” had its own COVID issues, suspending performances on Dec. 15 due to coronavirus cases. It’s been difficult to gauge the full financial impact of the rise in cases of COVID in New York City because the Broadway League, the trade association that shares tickets sales for the theater business, no longer breaks down grosses for each show.

“Ain’t Too Proud’s” producers said the musical recouped its entire investment on Broadway. A national touring production of the show is underway and will visit more than 50 cities across the country. “Ain’t Too Proud” will enter its final three weeks on Broadway and will resume performances Dec. 28 at The Imperial Theatre and at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.