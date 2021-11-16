India’s Yash Raj Films’ First Foray Into Streaming Series to be Investigative Thriller (EXCLUSIVE)

The first series from leading Indian studio Yash Raj Films’ streaming arm YRF Entertainment will be an as yet untitled investigative thriller, Variety has learned.

Set in Bhopal, the capital of the central Indian state Madhya Pradesh, the series is budgeted at INR1 billion ($13.4 million) and will be a four-hero project, Variety understands. It will be directed by Gopi Puthran, who previously directed “Mardaani 2” (2019) and wrote “Mardaani” (2014) for Yash Raj Films.

The casting is in place, pre-production is nearly complete and principal photography is likely to commence in December.

As revealed by Variety, YRF is entering the streaming business with an initial investment of $67.1 million, and has $161 million riding on its current film slate.

The investigative thriller series is likely to debut on both YRF’s own platform and another streaming service, on which negotiations are ongoing.

YRF recently signed a licensing deal with Amazon Prime Video for upcoming blockbuster titles from its upcoming slate, as revealed by Variety.

While Yash Raj Films declined to comment, a trade source told Variety: “They [YRF] want to produce the best content and they want to be the leaders while doing that. They want to create a paradigm shift for content in the India and this first project will be a testimony to their belief to make clutter-breaking projects.”

“Of course, YRF would want to start very big and with a bang,” the source added. “They are the leaders of the game in the Indian film business and they would naturally want to be the best when they explore the digital landscape. YRF wants to mount this project in a way that it becomes the talk of the nation.”

“Bunty Aur Babli 2,” the latest film from the studio, releases Nov. 19. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.

YRF is headed by chairman and MD Aditya Chopra, son of company founder, the late Yash Chopra.