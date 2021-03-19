WarnerMedia Latin America Taps Former Globo Executive Monica Albuquerque

In a key hire, WarnerMedia Latin America has appointed Mônica Albuquerque to head up the artistic talents area in general entertainment for Latin America, working alongside the general entertainment team led by company Chief Content Officer Tomás Yankelevich.

At WarnerMedia Latin America, Albuquerque will focus on leading the search, hiring and management of actors, directors and writers for WarnerMedia Latin America fiction and non-fiction productions.

Doing so at WarnerMedia Latin America, she will work closely with the Latin American content production and distribution divisions for linear and digital channels, including HBO, HBO Max, TNT, TNT Series, Space, Cinemax and Warner Channel, in addition to TNT Sports properties, WarnerMedia said in a statement.

“At WarnerMedia, we wish to be the best place for storytellers to develop their projects and realize their artistic powers, providing entertainment experiences desired by our audiences, anytime and anywhere,” said Yankelevich.

Albuquerque said she was “deeply happy and motivated by this challenge.”

WarnerMedia, she added, is a company she admires. “I hope to contribute to the integration of Latin American talents that result in an important force in the constitution of this global content market,” she went on.

“Working alongside the team, under the leadership of Tomás, I am certain that I will find an environment conducive to developing quality projects and with the innovation seal that is characteristic of the brand.”

Working at Globo for the past 21 years, Albuquerque became a driving force in accelerating its expansion and evolution, pushing diversity and larger gender parity among a younger generation of writers, and launching an in-house talent agency training facility and writers’ homes.

Albuquerque also helped shepherd Globo’s move into English-language production beginning with a milestone two-series production-distribution alliance with Sony Pictures Television, announced at the 2019 L.A. Screenings.

In recognition of her achievement, Albuquerque became the first Brazilian to be named by Variety as ranking among the 50 most influential women in the international entertainment business, being included in its 2019 Intl. Women’s Impact Report.