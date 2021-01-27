Vijay Blockbuster ‘Master’ to Bow on Amazon Prime Video

“Master,” starring South Indian box office darling Vijay, will make its streaming debut on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on Jan. 29.

The film released Jan. 13 in India in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi language versions, over the Pongal holiday frame. Despite restricted 50% occupancy due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the film saw audiences return in droves to Indian cinemas.

The film also released in a few international territories including Singapore, the U.A.E., Australia and New Zealand. The global box office gross, including India, is estimated at $30 million, according to Indian industry sources.

“In the film, I am essaying the character of an alcoholic college professor named John Durairaj, who is transferred to a juvenile school, that’s where he meets his arch nemesis – Bhavani, played by Vijay Sethupathi who has been using the children of the school for his own personal profit,” said Vijay. “I am certain that the interesting duel between John and Bhavani will take the audiences on a roller-coaster ride of action, and drama.”

The film was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and alongside Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, co-stars include Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das. It is produced by Xavier Britto’s XB Film Creators and features music by Anirudh Ravichander.

“ ‘Master’ film has brought two very strong actors face to face. That serves as great entertainment hook for people to come and watch the film in theatres,” said Kanagaraj. “However, with the film’s global digital release on Amazon Prime Video, we are hoping to reach a wider audience that’s been at home, and to reach regions that otherwise wouldn’t have been possible. It is extremely fulfilling as a filmmaker to have the film’s global digital release on Amazon Prime Video.”

Vijay Subramaniam, director and head of content at Amazon Prime Video, India, said: “ ‘Master’ is one of the most anticipated Tamil movies of the year and we are glad to have the opportunity to bring the movie to Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories this month. With this digital premiere we are happy to provide customers with the choice of enjoying the latest Tamil blockbuster movie from the safety and comfort of their homes, not just in India but across the globe.”

Known to his fans as “Thalapathy” (commander), Vijay is a hit machine for his producers. His last three films, “Bigil,” (2019) “Sarkar” (2018) and “Mersal” (2017) have each grossed more than $35 million.

Vijay’s co-star in “Master,” Vijay Sethupathi, referred to as “Makkal Selvan” (people’s treasure) by his fans, also has a massive fan following.