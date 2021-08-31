‘The Crown’ Alum Vanessa Kirby’s Aluna Entertainment Sets Creative Partnership With Netflix

“The Crown” alum Vanessa Kirby has formed a creative partnership with former employer Netflix where she will develop and produce a slate of feature films.

Kirby, who starred as Princess Margaret in the streamer’s royal hit, will work with former Film4 senior executive Lauren Dark under Kirby’s newly-incorporated Aluna Entertainment banner. Their aim is to “focus on projects that explore the spectrum of the female experience and aim to make high-end engrossing stories with universal appeal.”

Kirby’s sister, development executive Juliet Kirby, and Aluna co-founder Martin Ledwith are also on board.

Kirby, who was nominated for an Academy Award for her turn in “Pieces of a Woman,” is currently working on Florian Zeller’s “The Son” alongside Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern. She recently wrapped on the latest “Mission Impossible.”

Dark oversaw development and production at Film4, including Academy Award-winning feature “The Father.”

“It has long been a dream of mine to produce and I have found the perfect partners in my friends at Netflix. They have been an inspiring creative home for me from ‘The Crown’ to ‘Pieces of a Woman’ and I am thrilled to be on this journey alongside them,” said Kirby. “In Lauren I’ve found a true ally and we are united in our ambition to explore stories that relate to the uncharted female experience.”

“Vanessa is an extraordinary artist and I’m excited to be joining her and our new partners at Netflix on this journey,” said Dark. “We share a passion for telling untold stories in their most ambitious and dynamic form. It has been an enormous privilege to be at Film4 for the past four years with such a talented and supportive team, alongside some of the very best filmmakers.”

“Vanessa has delivered powerful and unforgettable performances as an actor and we know that she will equally captivate audiences with her creative vision as a producer,” David Kosse, Netflix’s VP of international original films added. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to work with her and the team at Aluna to bring their films to our members around the world.”

Kirby is repped by by CAA, Hamilton Hodell, Linden Entertainment and Narrative and Ziffren Brittenham.