Tottenham Hotspur Soccer Player Son Heung-min Documentary ‘Sonsational’ Sets Amazon Debut

“Sonsational,” a documentary on star South Korean soccer player Son Heung-min, is set to bow on Amazon Prime Video U.K. on Jan. 18.

Captain of the South Korea national soccer team, Son also plays for English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. The documentary focuses on Son’s life in 2019 and features testimonials by teammates and fellow professionals, including Thierry Henry and Mauricio Pochettino. In 2019, he was nominated for prestigious soccer award, the Ballon d’Or. In 2020, Son became the first Asian player to score more than 50 goals in the history of the Premier League.

The 90-minute feature documentary for Prime Video in the U.K. is adapted from an original series produced by CJENM’s Factual Studios for broadcast on tvN in South Korea, with the support of the U.K.’s Zig Zag Productions. The series was directed by Jong-hoon Park and produced by Jae-Hyuk Lee, Jong-hoon Park, Kei-young Kim and Jeeah Jang.

The documentary is executive produced by Zig Zag Productions’ Danny Fenton, Andy Scott and Matt Graff.

Danny Fenton, founder of Zig Zag, said: “It was an absolute pleasure working with the CJENM creative team on another exciting project this year. Our strong relationship made collaboration easy and resulted in an amazing international feature documentary produced for Amazon in the U.K. The film features some of greatest talent in the world from South Korea, both on screen and off and we are excited to be able to showcase this talent to a U.K. audience on Amazon Prime Video.”

Jae-Hyuk Lee, head producer at Factual Studios, added: “This project clearly tells us why international collaboration is crucial in the midst of a crisis in terms of sharing resources and market insights.”

Formed in 1999 by Fenton, Zig Zag has produced some 800 hours of original programming for over 50 broadcasters worldwide. Recent Zig Zag sports productions include “The Next Jamie Vardy” for Sky One, “The Football Show” for Sky One, “Football’s Godfathers” for History Channel and “Ultimate Goal” for BT Sport and Insight TV.