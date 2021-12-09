‘Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon’ Trailer Reveals the Squad Getting Stuck on Jeffrey Epstein’s Island

Paramount Plus today launched the trailer for original special “Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon,” following all-new misadventures of the hapless law-enforcement team as they try to track down the elusive leader of the pro-Trump conspiracy movement.

In “Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon,” set to premiere Thursday, Dec. 23, exclusively on Paramount Plus, the deputies from the Reno Sheriff’s Department get stuck at a QAnon convention at sea — escaping only to discover that they’ve become stranded on Jeffrey Epstein’s old island. (Watch the trailer below.)

The special, from MTV Entertainment Studios, reunites the entire original “Reno 911!” cast, including Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Niecy Nash, Mary Birdsong and Ian Roberts.

Also appearing the trailer are Patton Oswalt, who evidently reprises his recurring “Reno 911!” role as a right-wing radio host, and comedians Brian Posehn and Steve Agee as MAGA devotees who start suspecting that the deputies might be cops.

Executive producers for the special include Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Niecy Nash, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, John Landgraf, Michael Shamberg, Stacey Sher, Danny Devito, Peter Principato, Christian Hoffman and David Lincoln, along with producers Mary Birdsong and Ian Roberts. Robert Ben Garant is the director of the special.

“The Hunt for QAnon” was announced back in February ahead of the rebranding of CBS All Access as Paramount Plus. The show aired originally aired on the Comedy Central from 2003-09. The mockumentary series was unique in that most of the dialogue was unscripted, with the cast frequently improvising their lines. A feature film, “Reno 911!: Miami,” was released in 2007.

“Reno 911!” was then revived at Quibi for a seventh season, with those new episodes shifting to the Roku Channel following Quibi’s shutdown last year. The Quibi season of the show was released in two parts, with both nabbing two Emmy nominations apiece (in 2020 and 2021). The first was nominated for best shortform series and best actress in a shortform series (Kenney-Silver), while the second was nominated in the same categories.

Watch the trailer below or at this link: