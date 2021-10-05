‘Peacemaker’ Sneak Peek: HBO Max Offers First Look at John Cena Superhero Series

WarnerMedia has unveiled a sneak peak of “Peacemaker” – its new superhero series starring actor and wrestler John Cena – during a virtual launch event for the HBO Max streaming platform in Europe.

In the clip, Cena – who was last seen lying prone in a hospital bed at the end of James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” – once again dons his superhero suit and helmet to meet Amanda Waller’s team at a cafe, complete with his bald eagle “Eagley” in the back seat of his car.

As he turns up, the team – comprised of Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland and Chukwudi Iwuji – denigrate the polarizing hero’s outfit, with Agee (who plays John Economos) asking, “Did this dipshit really show up in full cosplay mode?”

The quartet also tease Peacemaker – whose civilian name is Christopher Schmidt – about his pet’s name.

Gunn, who created the spin-off show, has written the series and directed multiple episodes, including the pilot. So far HBO Max has ordered eight episodes of the show. Peter Safran is producing.

“ ‘Peacemaker’ is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero-supervillain-and world’s biggest douchebag,” Gunn said when the series was first announced. “I’m excited to expand ‘The Suicide Squad’ and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

HBO Max will roll out in six European countries on Oct. 26 with more to follow soon after.

Check out the trailer below: