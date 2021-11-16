Netflix Extends Shepperton Studios Deal as Site Set to Be Expanded

Pinewood Group, which owns Shepperton Studios, today unveiled plans to double the size of the production hub at the site.

The expansion will take Shepperton to 1 million sq ft with 17 sound stages.

Pinewood has also extended its Shepperton deal with Netflix, with the streamer doubling its production hub at the Surrey-based studio. Occupation is likely to start in 2023.

The news comes as the U.K. undergoes a prolific production boom, with 17 studios currently being constructed or expanded.

With studio space in short supply, many content producers are investing heavily in their own sites. Netflix also recently took a long lease at Longcross Studios and is converting warehouse space at SEGRO Enfield.

“We are thrilled to be going ahead with the next phase of expansion at Shepperton Studios and we’re especially pleased to be strengthening our partnership with Netflix,” said Paul Golding, chairman of the Pinewood Group. “Their commitment to expand at Shepperton is an endorsement of our operational expertise and enables us to continue our investment into this great studio.”

Anna Mallett, Netflix’s vice president of physical production UK & EMEA, said: “We are delighted to announce the expansion of our production presence in the U.K. The new contract with Shepperton highlights our commitment to investing in the U.K creative industry and will provide a wealth of opportunities and production jobs, from entry level to heads of department. We’re excited to work with some of the best storytellers in the business to create amazing new films and series for our members.”