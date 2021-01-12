Netflix Boards Parineeti Chopra Film ‘The Girl On The Train’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Netlix has acquired Reliance Entertainment’s “The Girl on the Train,” starring Parineeti Chopra (“Kesari”), and will premiere it on the service Feb. 26, 2021.

The film is an official Bollywood adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller, as revealed by Variety. A 2016 Hollywood version starring Emily Blunt, and directed by Tate Taylor, was produced by Amblin Partners, DreamWorks, Marc Platt Productions and Reliance Entertainment.

The Bollywood version is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, who previously helmed Netflix original “Bard of Blood,” which was produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies. The film follows Meera (Chopra), who fixates on the perfect lives of a couple from afar, during her daily commutes on the train. One day, she witnesses something out of the ordinary, that shocks her. The film follows her journey as she tries to unravel the truth.

The cast also includes Aditi Rao Hydari (“Chekka Chivantha Vaanam”), Kirti Kulhari (“Pink”) and Avinash Tiwary (“Bulbbul”).

Dasgupta said: “I always wanted to explore this genre and loved this unique story. There is plenty to relate to both in terms of the emotions and mysteries that I was able to delve into in this thriller – rejection, loneliness, voyeurism, daily commutes on which we see and don’t see things.”

The film was due to release theatrically in May 2020, until the spread of the coronavirus pandemic cancelled those plans.

Chopra had revealed an image from the film to her 31 million Instagram followers in November 2019.

Shibasish Sarkar, group chief executive officer, Reliance Entertainment said: “ ‘The Girl On The Train’ marks our first film collaboration with Netflix, with many more to come. We are very excited about this suspense thriller, Ribhu’s directorial sensibilities and the extremely talented cast.”

Pratiksha Rao, director, content acquisition, Netflix India said: “We are thrilled to bring ‘The Girl On The Train’ to our members in India and around the world. We want to be the home for the most entertaining films in the country. This riveting murder mystery is a great addition to the incredible and diverse selection of films on Netflix across many languages.”

Reliance has a much anticipated upcoming Bollywood slate, including 2020 holdovers: “83,” starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone; “Sooryavanshi,” starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Singh; “Cirkus,” an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors,” starring Singh again; and Tamil-language “Jagame Thandhiram,” starring Dhanush.

Internationally, Reliance Entertainment has partnered since 2009 with Steven Spielberg, in the formation of DreamWorks Studios, and thereafter, Amblin Partners. The relationship has produced several successful films such as “The Help,” “Green Book” and “1917.”