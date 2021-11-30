Netflix Commissions Five U.K. Series Including Re-Make of David Nicholls’ ‘One Day’ and Abi Morgan’s ‘Eric’

Netflix is re-making David Nicholls weeper “One Day” as a series with a screenplay from Nicole Taylor (“The Nest”), working with Anna Jordan, Vinay Patel and Bijan Sheibani.

The novel tells the story of Emma and Dexter, who meet at college and whose on/off relationship is told through the lens of the same day each subsequent year.

A 2011 film adaptation of the novel starred Anne Hathaway in the lead role opposite Jim Sturgess. At the time, Hathaway’s British accent came under much scrutiny.

Casting for the Netflix version, which is being made by Drama Republic Production with Universal International Studios and Focus Features, has not yet been revealed.

Also coming to the streamer will be a new show, “Eric,” from “The Split” scribe Abi Morgan. A thriller set in the 1980s, it follows a father on the quest for his missing son. It is produced by SISTER in association with Little Chick. Jane Featherstone and Lucy Dyke exec produce for SISTER and Morgan for Little Chick.

Other U.K. shows include “Supacell,” about a group of superheroes from South London written by Rapman, a Greek myth-inspired series called “Kaos,” from writer Charlie Covell, and “The F— It Bucket,” about an anorexic teenager who makes a bucketlist, from “The Crown” producers Left Bank.

The news comes as Netflix invests more heavily than ever in the U.K. It now boasts three studios in the country, at Longcross, Shepperton and Sergo Enfield, and has also implemented a range of training programmes.

Many of its popular shows, including “The Crown,” “Bridgerton” and “Sex Education,” have been produced in the U.K.