MSNBC Streaming Expansion: Mika Brzezinski, Nicolle Wallace to Launch New Shows

Mika Brzezinski, Nicolle Wallace and Jonathan Capehart are among the MSNBC anchors taking on new programming duties — but not on MSNBC.

MSNBC will expand its streaming-video channel, renamed “The Choice From MSNBC,” by adding several hours of new daily programming to the entity, and developing new shows. “The Choice” is found on Peacock, and the move represents the latest effort by one of the nation’s big TV-news outlets to gain new traction with viewers gravitating toward on-demand sessions with streaming venues.

“I’m so proud that today — on MSNBC’s 25th anniversary — we are expanding our footprint and investing in even more robust streaming programming on Peacock,” said Rashida Jones, president of MSNBC, in a prepared statement. Jones hinted earlier this week that the company would have announcements regarding “The Choice.”

Starting Thursday, “The Choice” will add a new program to its lineup. “MSNBC Perspectives,” slated to air at 5 p.m. weekdays, collects analytical segments from across MSNBC’s morning, primetime and weekend programming. NBCU has been experimenting with highlights shows. NBC News’ “Today” recently launched “Today in 30,” a show that aims to recap each weekday’s four hours of “Today” morning programming for mobile audiences.

MSNBC is walking a tightrope upon which many other mainstay TV-news organizations must tread. The networks want to use the anchors and correspondents who show up regularly on their most-watched outlets to lure audiences to streaming. But there’s concern about cannibalizing the audiences already tuning in to see the news in linear fashion.

More news outlets are ramping up the amount of programming they provide for streaming outlets. ABC News is making special programs tied to the latest headlines for Hulu. Fox News Channel recently agreed to make available its popular primetime shows from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham via its Fox Nation streaming service the morning after the programs aired on its mainstay cable outlet.

MSNBC will provide other streaming programing as well. Weekend anchor Jonathan Capehart will launch a weekly program for “The Choice” in August that ties MSNBC more closely with The Washington Post. “The Washington Post’s First Look with Jonathan Capehart” will feature debriefs with Post journalists, with the anchor also moderating a roundtable discussion with opinion writers and columnists from the news outlet. The hour is also expected to include newsmaker interviews.

MSNBC is developing three other series that will be exclusive to the streaming outlet. Michael Beschloss, who serves as a presidential historian for MSNBC, will host “Fireside History with Michael Beschloss,” in which he will use footage from the NBC News archives as well as live interviews to offer perspective on issues in the news, such as voting rights, as well as news stories from the past. On “Morning Mika,” slated to debut later this year, Brzezinski will talk with newsmakers, experts and Washington insiders on the biggest stories of the day. Nicolle Wallace, who hosts MSNBC’s late-afternoon show “Deadline: The White House,” will host a series, with details to be released at a later date.

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” team — Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist — will continue to host commentary and analysis programming tied to major events for “The Choice.”