‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Monica Barbaro Set for Paramount Plus’ ‘At Midnight’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Mónica Barbaro (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Unreal”) has been cast opposite Mexican star Diego Boneta as the female-lead in Boneta’s film “At Midnight,” one of Paramount Plus’ banner upcoming Latin American originals produced by ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS).

Set to start production shortly for a 2022 release on Paramount Plus, the romantic comedy turns on two people who have made the “safe” choice not to fall in love – until fate throws them together.

In “At Midnight,” Barbaro will play Jessica, an on-the-rise gorgeous movie star suffering an unreliable celebrity boyfriend; Boneta (“Luis Miguel,” “Rock of Ages”) portrays Alejandro, whose predictable life is proceeding according to his well-thought-out plan.

“At Midnight” looks set to be a Spanish/English-language movie, Boneta speaking in Spanish and Barbaro in English.

“Dating & New York” helmer Jonah Feingold is set to direct from a screenplay based on an original idea by Giovanni Porta and written by Porta, Maria Hinojos, and Feingold. Boneta’s production company Three Amigos is producing along with Automatik, Teorema and COLOüRSCMX. Full production details were announced in October.

Barbaro will take a star turn as Phoenix, the only female fighter pilot, in the long-anticipated “Top Gun: Maverick,” one of the Paramount Pictures biggest plays for 2022 which will come to Paramount Plus 45 days after its theatrical premiere on May 27.

Breaking out playing a contestant on 2016’s Season 2 of “Unreal,” Barbaro starred in 2017’s “Chicago Justice” and 2018’s “The Good Cop.” She is represented by UTA, Main Title Entertainment and Meyer & Downs.

Boneta, Barbaro and Feingold will walk Mexico’s press through details of “At Midnight” at today’s Foro Paramount Plus, to be held from early evening at the Sofitel Mexico City. During the event, the directors and cast of “Los Enviados,” “Cecilia,” “At Midnight” and “No Te Claves” will discuss their experience making these upcoming Paramount Plus Latin American originals. All are produced by VIS.

The event is hosted by J.C. Acosta, president of ViacomCBS International Studios & Southern Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Networks.

Argentine director-screenwriter-producer and Oscar winner Juan José Campanella (“The Secret in Their Eyes”) will be joined by series cast members Miguel Rodarte, Luis Gerardo Méndez and Irene Azuela to discuss “Los Enviados.” The Paramount Plus original thriller is scheduled to premiere on Dec. 12.

Mariana Treviño, star of “Cecilia,” one of VIS’ earliest originals for Paramount Plus, will present the dramatic comedy, an ironic portrait of family dynamics created by Daniel Burmann.

Mexico’s Backdoor will introduce “No Te Claves,” the Mexican version of this year’s awaited animated Xmas Special from celebrated Brazilian comedy troupe Porta dos Fundos. made exclusively for Paramount Plus.