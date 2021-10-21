‘The Punisher’s’ Amber Rose Revah, ‘Belfast’s’ Victor Alli Join Peacock’s Matthew Fox Vehicle ‘Last Light’

“The Punisher’s” Amber Rose Revah and “Belfast” actor Victor Alli have joined Peacock’s new Matthew Fox series “Last Light.”

As Variety revealed, Fox stars in the dystopian series, based on Alex Scarrow’s book of the same name, opposite Joanna Froggatt (“Downtown Abbey”). It is his first return to television since “Lost” finished five years ago. Fox and Froggatt play a married couple, Andy and Elena Yeats, in the new series.

Alyth Ross (“Traces”) will play their daughter, environmental influencer Laura Yeats, and Taylor Fay (“Judge Rinder”) stars as 8-year-old Sam Yeats.

The cast is rounded out by Tom Wlaschiha (“Game of Thrones”) as Karl Bergmann, a British government agent, and Hakeem Jomah as the head of a big oil company who hopes to pivot to renewable energy sources.

The 5-episode dystopian miniseries centers around a family whose lives are changed forever when oil supplies get contaminated by an infectious agent, causing society to implode in the face of global disaster. Dennie Gordon (“Jack Ryan”) directs and exec produces the series.

MGM International TV Production, which is headed by former Studiocanal executive Rola Bauer, is producing “Last Light” in association with Nordic Entertainment Group’s streaming service Viaplay, Stan and MBC. NBC streamer Peacock, Sydney Gallonde, Rikke Ennis, Patrick Renault, Peter Settman and William Choi of Entertainment 360 are exec producing along with Fox.

The series was written by John Zinman and Patrick Massett, who previously teamed on “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” and “Friday Night Lights” and will serve as showrunners and executive producers.

“Last Light” is currently shooting in Prague and Abu Dhabi.