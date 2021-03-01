Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Dhamaka’ Lands Netflix Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has boarded thriller “Dhamaka,” starring popular Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, and will release the film exclusively on the service.

Aaryan plays a news anchor who gets stuck in a situation with a mysterious bomb blast and must make a choice between his future career or the humanist in him. The film is a remake of 2013 Korean film “The Terror Live.”

The cast also includes Mrunal Thakur (“Love Sonia”), Amruta Subash (“Choked”), Vikas Kumar (“Aarya”) and Vishwajeet Pradhan (“Class of ’83”).

“Dhamaka” is directed by Ram Madhvani, who helmed Disney Plus Hotstar series “Aarya,” the second season of which is now in production. It is produced by former Disney India chief Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Ram Madhvani Films in association with Lotte Cultureworks, Globalgate Entertainment and Lionsgate.

“Amita Madhvani and I and our full team at Ram Madhvani Films with the team at RSVP are thrilled that our film ‘Dhamaka’ will be on Netflix. We know that this is only our first step to a continuing relationship with a platform we highly respect and that will reach national and international audiences,” Ram Madhvani said. “I have been wanting to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan for some years now. And I’m thrilled he wanted to do ‘Dhamaka.’ Every day Kartik gave his all to the 360-degree system with which I work. His full involvement, his passion, his precise calibration as an actor is something that I hugely respect. It would be great to collaborate with him again because he made my work better.”

Aaryan broke through with hits “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” (2011) and its sequel “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2” (2015) and cemented his position in Bollywood’s A-list with “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety” (2018). His upcoming films include “Dostana 2” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.”

“ ‘Dhamaka’ has been a very exciting and enriching experience for me as an actor,” said Aaryan. “Working with a maverick like Ram Madhvani has allowed me to explore and showcase a new facet of my personality. I am thrilled that the film will reach audiences and my fans all around the world on Netflix.”