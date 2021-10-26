Fox Nation Made Available on YouTube TV

Fox Nation, the subscription-based streaming service from Fox News Media, has debuted as an optional add-on on YouTube TV, a sign of how some broadband-video outlets are looking for new ways to reach potential customers.

Starting Tuesday, YouTube TV subscribers have the option to add Fox Nation to their YouTube TV subscription for $5.99 a month. While the service caters to conservative and right-leaning consumers, Fox has over time built up Fox Nation’s programming library so that it expands beyond politics and opinion, including documentaries, true-crime series and even movies. The service also offers Fox News’ primetime opinion shows a day after they air; programs led by Nancy Grace and Lara Logan; and a bespoke program from host Tucker Carlson.

“We’re thrilled to partner with YouTube TV to bring Fox Nation to their cutting edge TV service and provide our passionate audience with more ways to enjoy the original content they desire,” said Jason Klarman, president of Fox Nation, in a statement.

Subscribers to Fox Nation on YouTube TV can access the service via the YouTube TV app on mobile, tablet and connected TV platforms. In addition to YouTube TV, Fox Nation is available on Cox Contour, Comcast Xfinity, and The Roku Channel, as well as FoxNation.com and the Fox Nation app for all major mobile and connected TV platforms.