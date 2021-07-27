Disney Plus Hotstar Reveals Robust India Slate

India’s leading streamer Disney Plus Hotstar has revealed a star-studded slate of 16 original series and four films.

The film slate is led by war epic “Bhuj: The Pride of India,” starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi, and also includes comedy “Hungama 2,” starring Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal and Meezaan, crime thriller “Collar Bomb,” starring Jimmy Shergill and horror comedy “Bhoot Police,” starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

The series include “The Empire,” based on Alex Rutherford’s “Empire of the Moghul” novels, starring Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, Shabana Azmi and Drashti Dhami; the previously announced “Luther” adaptation “Rudra: The Edge of Darkness” starring Ajay Devgn and Esha Deol; and murder mystery “Six Suspects,” an adaptation of “Slumdog Millionaire” author Vikas Swarup’s novel, starring Pratik Gandhi, Richa Chadha and Ashutosh Rana.

Tech thriller “Escaype Live” stars Siddharth, Javed Jaffrey and Ritvik Sahore; medical drama “Human” features Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari; and supernatural thriller “Fear 1.0” stars Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla and Rajesh Tailang.

From South India, crime drama “Gharshana” stars Naveen Chandra, Sarath Kumar and Jagapathi Babu, while family drama “My Perfect Husband” stars Sathyaraj.

Mystery thriller “Family Matters” features Murali Sharma, Nandu, Akshara Gowda and Sonia Agarwal, while romantic comedy “Those Pricey Thakur Girls” stars Akshay Oberoi, Saher Bamba, Raj Babbar and Poonam Dhillon.

Crime drama “Aarya,” starring Sushmita Sen, returns for a second season as does political drama “City of Dreams,” starring Priya Bapat, Atul Kulkarni, Eijaz Khan and Sachin Pilgaonkar, while the “Special Ops” universe is expanded with espionage thriller “Special Ops 1.5,” starring Kay Kay Menon.

Live animation series “The Legend of Hanuman” also returns for a second season and crime drama “Criminal Justice” for a third season. Renowned choreographer Remo D’Souza fronts dance reality series “Dance+.”

Disney Plus Hotstar will continue to bring live streams of popular cricket tournaments, including the Vivo IPL 2021 and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

From Sept. 1, the service will introduce three new subscription plans: mobile for INR499 ($6.69) per year (a single device, mobile-only plan), super for INR899 ($12.06) per year (access to two devices across mobile, web and living room devices) and premium for INR1499 ($20.12) per year (access to four devices across mobile, web and living room devices). For the first time, subscribers across plans will be able to access the full content catalog across languages including the entire library of Disney content, Disney Plus originals, latest American shows and Hollywood movies.

“The content slate demonstrates our relentless pursuit of bringing original and locally relevant stories to our consumers,” said Sunil Rayan, president and head of Disney Plus Hotstar. “With the newly introduced subscription plans, we want to make our content more accessible to our viewers by offering best-in-class entertainment while giving them an opportunity to choose the plan that best suits their needs.”

“At Disney Star, we believe in the power of great storytelling. We have always challenged conventions and been at the forefront of content creation with powerful and category-defining stories ranging from strong women-centric narratives, mythology to history and contemporary tales,” said Gaurav Banerjee, president and head of Hindi and English entertainment for Star India.