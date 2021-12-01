‘Belfast’s’ Máiréad Tyers Tapped for New U.K. Disney Plus Comedy Series ‘Extraordinary’

“Belfast” actor Máiréad Tyers has been cast as the lead in a new original Disney Plus comedy series, “Extraordinary.”

The U.K.-based series, which is in production in London, follows Jen (Tyers) as she struggles to find her feet in a world where everyone has a superpower – except her.

“‘Extraordinary’ follows Jen, a young, painfully self-aware woman who lives in a world where everyone has a superpower… except her,” reads the synopsis. “This is a fresh, innovative comedy about being young and finding your feet in a confusing world, when all you’ll ever be is ‘ordinary’. ‘Extraordinary’ is a celebration of the anti-superhero, giving people permission to embrace their general okay-ness.

Written by newcomer Emma Moran (“Have I Got News for You”), the 8-part series is made by Sid Gentle Films (“Killing Eve”).

Starring alongside Tyers will be Sofia Oxenham (“Poldark”) as Jen’s best friend Carrie, Bilal Hasna (“Teen Monologues”) as Carrie’s boyfriend Kash and Luke Rollason as Jen and Carrie’s unexpected new flatmate.

Siobhán McSweeney (“Derry Girls”), Safia Oakley-Green (“The Origin”) and Robbie Gee (“Boxing Day”) are also set to appear in the show, which will be directed by Toby MacDonald (“Ragdoll”) and Jennifer Sheridan (“The Snow Spider, Rose – A Love Story”).

One episode will also be directed by Nadira Amrani (“Mincemeat”).

Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris and Charles Dawson exec produce for Sid Gentle Films and Charlie Palmer produces.

Liam Keelan, vice president of original productions and Johanna Devereaux, director of scripted for Disney Plus, commissioned the series.

“Extraordinary” is among a number of U.K.-based shows Disney Plus have announced for the streaming platform.