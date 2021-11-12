Disney Plus Unveils Fashion Biopic ‘Balenciaga’ As First Original Spanish Series

Disney Plus’s first original scripted Spanish series will be a fashion biopic of celebrated designer Balenciaga, the company unveiled today.

The drama, created by Lourdes Iglesias and 12-time Goya Award-winners Jose Mari Goenaga, Jon Garaño and Aitor Arregi (“The Endless Trench”), tells the story of how Balenciaga, the son of a seamstress and a fisherman, defied societal expectations to become one of the most coveted designers in the world.

Disney Plus said “Balenciaga” will be the start of an original commissioning pipeline in the territory as it aims to reach a slate of 60 original series by 2024. So far they have already announced 16 scripted and five unscripted projects from the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.

Among the titles already announced are romantic action-comedy thriller “Wedding Season” and “Nautilus,” a re-telling of Jules Verne’s “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” directed by Michael Matthews (“Love and Monsters”) and starring Shazad Latif (“Star Trek: Discovery”)

The streamer is also adding dozens of original series to its platform next year, including “Pam & Tommy” starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols biopic “Pistol” and soccer-themed docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham” featuring Wrexham AFC owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The streamer has also committed to debuting a new show or movie every week throughout November and December with titles including Niccolo Ammaniti’s “Anna,” Marvel’s “Hawkeye,” Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel,” animation “Encanto” and National Geographic’s “The Rescue” as well as “The Big Leap” starring Scott Foley and Piper Perabo, “The Wonder Years,” and “Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself.”