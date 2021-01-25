DCD Takes International Rights For Guy Pearce’s ‘Jack Irish: Hell Bent,’ U.S. Sold to Acorn TV (EXCLUSIVE)

U.K.-based distributor DCD Rights has acquired international distribution rights, excluding Australia, for the third and final season of drama series “Jack Irish.”

DCD has already pre-sold North America to AMC Networks’ streamer Acorn TV.

The third season, titled “Jack Irish: Hell Bent,” sees Guy Pearce (“A Christmas Carol,” “Mildred Pierce”) return in the eponymous role of the criminal lawyer turned troubleshooter, and the cast also includes Marta Dusseldorp (“Stateless”), Aaron Pedersen (“Mystery Road”), Roy Billing (“The End”) and Shane Jacobson (“Guardians of the Tomb”).

This time around, the series delves into Irish’s past and brings him face-to-face with an adversary more personal and destructive than any he’s ever known.

The four-part series is an Easy Tiger Production for ABC Australia, in association with Film Victoria.

DCD sold rights to the first two series, “Jack Irish: Blind Faith” and “Jack Irish: Last Rites” to more than 150 countries, and subsequently acquired the three “Jack Irish” feature titles: “Jack Irish: Bad Debts,” “Jack Irish: Black Tide” and “Jack Irish: Dead Point,” making the entire franchise available for global distribution in one portfolio.

“The first two series of ‘Jack Irish’ have been extremely well received by viewers around the world looking for an engaging, hard-hitting and character-driven drama,” said DCD CEO Nicky Davies Williams. “We are extremely pleased to have acquired the feature-length movies and delighted that this new, highly-charged third series has already been picked up by Acorn TV for North America. We look forward to announcing further ‘Jack Irish’ sales in the coming months.”

The franchise is based on the bestselling ‘Jack Irish’ novels by Peter Temple.

Don Klees, SVP programming for Acorn TV, said: “Guy Pearce’s portrayal of Peter Temple’s iconic character has been widely-acclaimed by North American media and beloved by our subscribers, so Acorn TV is thrilled to exclusively premiere its final season. Through our partnership with DCD Rights, Acorn TV continues to lead the way in bringing high quality productions from Australia to North American audiences.”