BritBox Hires Former Kudos Boss Diederick Santer as International Chief Creative Officer

Streaming platform BritBox International has hired former Kudos chief Diederick Santer as its new international chief creative officer.

He joins the ITV and BBC Studios co-owned streamer in September where he will be responsible for overseeing “all aspects” of programming globally, across all genres and all international markets outside of the U.K, including commissions and acquisitions.

His role will also include building production and distribution relationships to secure a pipeline of shows with the U.K. As part of the BritBox International leadership team, he report into CEO Reemah Sakaan.

BritBox, which launched its SVOD service in the U.S. in March 2017, is focused on accelerating the platform’s international growth and plans to roll out its service to multiple countries across the globe. It is currently available in the U.K., Canada and Australia and will soon be available in South Africa. Earlier this year it surpassed 2 million subscriptions globally.

Santer comes from television production company Kudos, where as CEO he oversaw programmes such as “Humans” (AMC) and “Man in an Orange Shirt” (Channel 4).

“Diederick is a critical new appointment for us as we drive the scale and editorial ambition of BritBox International,” said Sakaan. “His unrivalled relationships, experience, and superb taste make him perfectly positioned to create and curate the best of British programming for fans around the world.”

Santer said: “I am hugely excited to be joining Reemah and her team at BritBox International. I’ve been obsessed with British TV for as long as I can remember, so to share the very best of it with the rest of the world — and to work with the finest U.K. producers — is something I am very much looking forward to.”