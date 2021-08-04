Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Badshah Join Discovery Plus Originals Slate in India

Streaming service Discovery Plus is cranking up the Bollywood star factor for its India originals slate, which was revealed on Wednesday.

Bollywood stars Anil Kapoor (“Slumdog Millionaire”), Ananya Panday (“Khaali Peeli”), Nora Fatehi (“Street Dancer 3D”) and musician Badshah (“Saaho”) will feature in the second season of “Star vs Food,” where Bollywood celebrities and chefs cook for friends and family. It is produced by Endemol Shine India in collaboration with Korea Tourism.

“Mission Frontline,” from Banijay Asia, sees another Bollywood star, Sara Ali Khan (“Coolie No. 1”), performing extreme physical training routines alongside the Veerangana Force, India’s female commando unit set up to tackle rising crimes against women.

“Say Yes to the Dress India,” the local version of the U.S. hit show, follows Indian brides as they search for their perfect wedding dress. In addition, “Money Mafia,” produced by Chandra Talkies, takes an in-depth look at some of India’s biggest economic scams from the point of view of both the victims and perpetrators.

Anil Kapoor said: “Despite my undeniable love for food, it is no secret that my expertise lies at eating and not cooking. Being blessed with excellent culinary artists in my home and family, I have never had to enter the kitchen to prepare a meal for myself. ‘Star vs Food’ season 2 set me up against a challenge of cooking a scrumptious meal for my loved ones and I must say, this was a much more daunting task than acting. Undoubtedly, it has been an exhilarating experience and I can’t wait to make my family proud with this new notch in my belt.”

“Our upcoming content slate demonstrates our constant determination of bringing original, full of life, bold and unexpected stories to our audience. By on-boarding personalities from different walks of life like sports, Bollywood, music and comedy among others, we have made a conscious effort at expanding our reach and engaging with a new set of audience,” said Megha Tata, MD, South Asia, Discovery.

“We aim at using our platform as a medium to connect people through the art of storytelling. The line-up, ranging from documentary to reality TV, has something for every generation to enjoy, further strengthening our family, facts and fun premise,” she said.

The Discovery Plus India originals will also air on Discovery platforms across the Asia-Pacific region over the coming months.