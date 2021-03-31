Amazon Boosts India Slate With ‘Tenet’ and Local Version of ‘Macbeth,’

Dubbed Indian language versions of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” and a Malayalam-language film inspired by “Macbeth” are among new additions to Amazon Prime Video India’s slate.

Prime members in India and across the world can stream “Tenet” from March 31, in English as well as Hindi, Tamil and Telugu-language dubs.

April 7 will see the direct-to-digital world premiere of Malayalam-language “Joji,” the keenly anticipated follow up by director Dileesh Pothan and writer Syam Pushkaran to their hits “Maheshinte Prathikaaram” (2016) and “Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum” (2017). Inspired by “Macbeth,” the film stars Fahadh Faasil as the titular Joji, a university dropout and the youngest son of a rich plantation family, who executes plans driven by greed and ambition following an unexpected event. The cast also includes Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Alistair Alex and Unnimaya Prasad.

April 9 sees the premiere of Marathi-language “Well Done Baby,” starring Pushkar Jog, Amruta Khanvilkar and Vandana Gupte, directed by debutant Priyanka Tanwar. Inspired by true events, the film follows a young modern-day couple who are struggling to find a purpose in their marriage, till destiny actually gives them one.

Also premiering on April 9 is Hindi-language adventure comedy “Hello Charlie,” where the journeys of an absconding billionaire and an escaped gorilla intertwine. Starring Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff, Shlokka Pandit, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwalla, Girish Kulkarni and Bharat Ganeshpure, the film is directed by Pankaj Saraswat, and produced by Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

As previously announced, Excel’s sports drama “Toofan,” directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, starring Akhtar, will premiere on Amazon on May 21.

The service recently premiered Marathi-language “Picasso,” produced by Shiladitya Bora’s Platoon One Films & Everest Entertainment, directed and written by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, and featuring actors Prasad Oak, Samay Sanjeev Tambe and Ashwini Mukadam. The film follows an aspiring artist from a remote village who is chosen for the finals of the Picasso arts scholarship, where the winner gets to travel to Spain, to Picasso’s birthplace.