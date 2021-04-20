Ajay Devgn Stars in ‘Rudra’ Disney Plus Hotstar’s India Adaptation of ‘Luther’

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is headlining series “Rudra – The Edge of Darkness,” the Indian adaptation of hit BBC crime drama “Luther.”

The series will bow as part of the Hotstar Specials banner on streamer Disney Plus Hotstar. As revealed by Variety, the series is produced by BBC Studios India and Applause Entertainment.

Set in Mumbai, the series is set to shoot across iconic locations across the city. Devgn is veteran of multiple films in which he plays a cop, “Rudra” will be his streaming series debut.

“My attempt has always been to tell unique stories and work with good talent,” Devgn said. “The idea is to raise the bar of entertainment in India. The digital world excites me, and I am looking forward to working with Applause and BBC to bring this series to life. ‘Rudra – The Edge of Darkness’ is a compelling and highly intriguing story and I can’t wait to begin this new journey. Playing a cop on screen is not new to me, but this time the character is more intense, complex and dark. What drew me most to his persona, is that he is possibly the greyest character you may come across in recent times.”

“The scale at which ‘Rudra – The Edge of Darkness’ is being created is enormous and is a testament to our passion for creating compelling, disruptive content,” said Sunil Rayan, president and head, Disney Plus Hotstar. “This kind of storytelling has never before been attempted in India. The narrative is bold and genre-defining, crafted not just for metro audiences but also appealing to hundreds of millions of users across the country.”

“ ‘Rudra – The Edge of Darkness’ is one of our biggest shows to date and we are very excited to have Ajay Devgn play the lead,” said Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment. “He truly has the fiery intensity and persona required to play this iconic character.”

Applause has produced several successful series adaptations for Disney Plus Hotstar including “Criminal Justice,” “The Office” and “Hostages.”