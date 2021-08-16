‘Y: The Last Man’ Gets Disney Plus Release Date in the U.K.

Disney Plus will launch the first three episodes of DC Comics’ much-anticipated series adaptation of “Y: The Las Man” on Sept. 22 in the U.K. via its adult-oriented Star platform, with new episodes made available each Wednesday thereafter. Adapted from the comic book series of the same name by Brian K Vaughan and Pia Guerra, “Y: The Last Man” unspools in a post-apocalyptic world where all mammals with a Y chromosome die in a mysterious event, save one cis man and his monkey.

The female-led series headlines Diane Lane (“Unfaithful”), Ashley Romans (“Shameless”), Ben Schnetzer (“The Book Thief”), Olivia Thirlby (“Juno”), Amber Tamblyn (“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”), Marin Ireland (“Homeland”), Diana Bang (“The Baby-Sitters Club”), Elliot Fletcher (“Shameless”) and Juliana Canfield (“Succession”). Each episode is directed by a woman, and the production featured a significant number of women in key roles such as DPs, production designers, costume designers, editors, stunt coordinators and more.

Eliza Clark developed the IP for TV and serves as showrunner. She also executive produces with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, and creators Vaughan and Guerra. The series is produced by FC Productions.